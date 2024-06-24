Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 17, 2024

02:56 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1500 Block of Riverside Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241982

08:12 — Daniel Ernesto Garcia, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241985

08:22 — Luis Miguel Santos, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241985

10:51 — Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241988

17:24 — Marisol Villa, of Sylmar was on view arrest on the 3300 Block of Dry Creek Rd. for TRESSPASS: REFUSING OR FAILING TO LEAVE UPON REQUEST [602(L)(1)PC],

PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 241995

18:09 — Celerino Gervaciochavez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 Block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241996

07:58 — Eric Nicholas Zollo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 10th and Pine for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241984

11:17 — George Ashton Campbell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd. for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no 241989

June 18, 2024

00:38 — Marisol Villa, of Sylmar was on view arrest on the 700 Block of Pine St. for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(A)(2)PC], LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC], Case no. 242002

09:22 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at Savage Spirits for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242006

19:07 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 6th and Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242014

17:42 — Chelsea Dawn Burch, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at City Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 24012

22:48 — Jessy Dean Clark, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON POLICE [243(B)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242018

05:51 — Graciela Aguilar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 Block of Spring St. for BATTERY [242PC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC], Case no. 242003

June 19, 2024

14:10 — Gerardo Patricio Delapaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Block of Spring St. for FAILURE TO REGISTER OR REREGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER [290.011(A)PC],

UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242020

June 20, 2024

09:59 — Roberta Jane Uwnawich, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Rt 46 E and East of Mill Rd. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242024

June 21, 2024

03:11 — Matthew John Hubble, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 Block of corral Creek for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242032

08:41 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242033

08:26 — Adam Perez Pina, Jr.,;of Greenfield was on view arrest on the 2500 Block of Spring St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 242034

10:45 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242035

10:44 – Jennifer Ashley Delucas, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Spring St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242036

15:36 — Jose Melchor Paredes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 Block of Pine St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242039

16:32 — David Arthur Olstad, of Davenport was on view arrest on the 1800 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FAIL/REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH PEACE OFFICER [2800(A)VC], Case no. 242041

17:52 — Christopher Peralta, of San Luis Obispo, for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 242042

21:20 — Anthony Viveros, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of S. River and Creston Roads for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 242044

June 22, 2024

10:40 — Hezrei Salgado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242047

20:25 — Juan Cruzsanchez, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242047

20:32 — Antonio Peralguzman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Stoney Creek and Creston Roads for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC],

DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242052

21:18 — Candi Lynn Grom, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at Honeysuckle for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242053

June 23, 2024

10:46 — Francisco Lunalopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3500 Block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242057

13:13 —Juan Diego Moraleshernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest 802 32nd St for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242059

15:30 —Kevin Ussery, of Arroyo Grande, was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242063

18:28 — Monique Andrea Ashley, of Kern County for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 242065

15:30 — Jillian Johnson, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242063

21:58 — Jorge Luis Vital, for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242048

21:45 — Jorge Luis Vital, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Olive St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242068

Atascadero Police Department

June 17, 2024

23:16 — Charles Dean Kalin was arrested on the corner of Santa Ysabel and Pueblo Avenues for DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED LICENSE DUE TO DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241008

23:55 — Veronica Rochelle Paramo was arrested on the corner of Olmeda and San Jacinto Avenues for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8PC], Case no. 241009

June 18, 2024

00:00 — George William Panos was arrested on the corner of Olmeda and San Jacinto Avenues for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 241009

13:05 — John Daniel Rothman was arrested on the 6300 Block of Atascadero Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241012

13:24 — David Luis Alvarez was arrested on the 6200 Block of Atascadero Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241013

June 19, 2024

21:19 — Glen Colin Williamson was arrested on the 6000 Block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241020

June 20, 2024

00:15 —Julian Ramon Gomez was arrested on the corner of 101 NB and San Anselmo Rd. for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8PC], Case no. 241021

14:47 — David Lee Horton III was arrested on the 5500 Block of Tunitas Ave. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241023

June 21, 2024

10:21 — Raymond Bobby Williams was arrested on the 6800 Block of El Camino Real for BENCH WARRANT MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 241027

17:20 — Victoria Bagdriwicz, was arrested on the corner of Calle Milano and Eliano St. for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241031

June 22, 2024

02:13 — Brian Miller was arrested on the 1900 Block of N. Ferrocarril Rd. for EVADING PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], Case no. 241033

03:13 — Jose Armando Monroy was arrested on the 9300 Block of Jornada Ln. for ASSULT WITH A FIREARM [245(A)2PC], CASE NO. 241034

20:01 — Esteban Salgado Soto was arrested on the 11000 Block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241040

