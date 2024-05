Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 20, 2024

03:38 — Jorgeluis Fernandez was on view arrest on the 2900 Block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], PROBABTION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 241624

09:12 — Dustin Nathan Panasuk, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241627

14:19 —Gilberto Arevaloibarra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241630

16:12 — Juvencio Delacruzgarcia, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 900 Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241633

22:30 — Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 241636

00:00 — Jarrid Michael Schroeder was summoned/cited on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241628

17:13 — Heide Sue Loya — of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 241634

15:33 — Efrain Moreno Vasquez, of Grover Beach was taken into custody on the 700 Block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241632

May 21, 2024

07:41 — Edgar Daniel Rios, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 24th and Spring Streets for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241638

08:33 — Nicholas Lawrence Davis, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 22nd and Park Streets for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241639

13:55 — Benjamin Ryan Derringer, of San Luis Obispo was summoned/cited on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles Streets for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241642

20:11 — Enrique Rubio, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Santa Ynez Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241644

22:38 — Omar Severiano Rojo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 Block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241646

23:24 — Timothy Christopher Scanlon, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Ramada Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241647

00:00 — Margarito Vasquezsabino, Case no. 241643

May 22, 2024

03:53 — Carolos Rendon, Jr., of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 23rd and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241648

05:47 — Adrian Maldonadochavez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 16th and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241649

00:00 — Faustino Ortegajulio, of Paso Robles, Case no. 241650

17:58 — Enrique Velasquezzargoza was taken into custody on the 2400 Block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241658

23:48 — Graciela Aguilar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 Block of Spring St for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 241661

May 23, 2024

04:47 — Daniel Lynn Otis, of Paso Robles for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241662

13:35 — Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 Block of Riverside Ave for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 241663

16:23 — Matthew John Hubble, of Paso Robles for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241667

19:15 — Willie Rose Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 Block of Golden Hill Rd for UNLAWFUL SHORT-BARRELED RIFLE/SHOTGUN [33210PC], Case no. 241657

May 24, 2024

00:45 — James Gordon Korski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Ramada Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 241669

01:24 — Tennasen Renae Davern, of Watsonville was on view arrest on the corner of Spring and 18th Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241670

10:45 — Jason Lynn Allen was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Black Oak for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241675

13:35 — Archie George Mardikian, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241679

14:22 — Michael James Nelson, of Arroyo Grande was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Golden Hill Rd for VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 241680

21:18 — Kerry Lynn Allison, of Paso Robles for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241686

May 25, 2024

01:18 — Carolos Morenogarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 16th and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241688

01:38 — Irvin Vargasramirez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3300 Block of Spring St for RAPE [261(A)(2)PC], RAPE OF CHILD UNDER 14, Case no. 241689

20:40 — Brittany Dalton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 241699

22:37 —Joshua William Weber, of Atascadero for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241702

22:50 — Frankie Price, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241704

03:56 — Alexander Steven Kaiser, of Springville was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel St for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 241690

03:50 — Jennifer Golden, of Porterville was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241690

13:03 — Hector M Hernandezgarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 Block of Pine St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241696

May 26, 2024

02:32 —Saul Castillorodriguez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241705

13:55 — Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241707

15:38 — Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241708

Atascadero Police Department

May 20, 20204

01:43 — Gwendolyn Rosemarie Kimble, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 Block of Jornada Ln for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 240835

11:25 — Markus Anthony Hales, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 Block of El Camino Real for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240839

May 21, 2024

02:13 — Shane Robert Dolim, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 Block of Morro Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 240844

02:29 — Thomas Theodore Brooks, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 Block of Morro Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 240844

16:55 — Kathleen Bridget Mahon, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 Block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 240848

May 22, 2024

04:24 — Logan Thomas Brown, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 Block of Hermosilla Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240850

May 23, 2024

23:29 — David Michael Hull, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 Block of Sombrilla Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 240864

May 24, 2024

20:07 — Shane Christopher McSeveney Johnson, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 Block of El Camino Real for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], Case no. 240872

May 25, 2024

11:42 — Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 Block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240873

