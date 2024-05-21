Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 12, 2024

00:00 — Sky Lawson Kennemer, of Visalia for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 241534

18:11 — Erica Chante Paramo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 Block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241535

May 13, 2024

03:15 — Breanna Michelle Duncankimble, of San Luis Obispo was summoned/cited on the corner of Hwy 46 E and Union Rd, Case no. 241543

03:15 — Sean Raymond Vestal, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the corner of Hwy 46 E and Union Rd, Case no. 241543

08:25 — Bobby Eugene McNure, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 Block of Park for OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 241545

10:02 — Eric Nicholas Zollo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union Rd and Skyview Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241546

16:15 — Christopher Orion Arreola, of Fresno for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 241551

16:15 — Christopher Orion Arreola, of Fresno was on view arrest on the 2300 Block of Theatre Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/FELONY, Case no. 241550

16:52 — Brennan Michael, of Fresno for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 241551

16:52 — Brennan Michael, of Fresno was on view arrest on the 2300 Block of Theatre Dr for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 241550

May 14, 2024

02:47 — Jordin Arthurs, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on 101 South Bound for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241556

19:02 — Gabrielle Alicia Fletes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 300 Block of Rose Ln for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241556

21:58 — Ashley Lynn Brown, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241565

May 15, 2024

08:22 — Cher Lavinia Cordes was on view arrest on the corner of Linne and Airport Roads for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 241568

14:37 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 Block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241572

17:45 — Angelo Raphael Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Creston Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 241574

May 16, 2024

01:52 — Dwayne Alan Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 101 NB and San Marcos for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], Case no. 241577

03:44 — Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241578

09:52 — James Michael Jeffers, of Nipomo was on view arrest on the 2300 Block of Theatre Dr. for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 241579

15:44 — Patrick Ryan Dempseygreen, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 241581

16:02 —Elizabeth Jayne Miranda, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 241581

16:23 — Hue Wilson Cooks, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St and Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241582

22:56 — Rigoberto Ramosrodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Stoney Creek Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241589

May 17, 2024

14:20 — Daniel Lynn Otis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick (Riverbed) for RAPE [261(A)(2)PC], Case no. 241559

16:36 — Jorge Pazrea, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Block of Sylvia Cir for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 241576

00:20 — Austin Michael Snowden, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 Block of Vista Cerro Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241590

18:59 — Marne E Lanteigne, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 241597

May 18, 2024

02:14 — Antonio Jamal Sherrod, of Blythewood, South Carolina, for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241599

09:48 — Nachole Danae Castellanos, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2000 Block of Theatre Dr. for RECEIVING STOLEN VEHICLE [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 241601

13:35 — Chelsea Dawn Burch, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 Block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241605

20:11 — Daniel Richard Kulinski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of US Hwy 101 SB and Route 46 E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241609

20:17 — Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 101 SB and 46 E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241610

May 19, 2024

19:37 — Magui Prudenteangel, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3100 Block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 241564

01:30 — Honnerio Matteasjacinto, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241613

01:30 — Gonzalo Estebanortega, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241613

08:22 — Tyler Stephen Smith, of Paso Robles for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 241616

22:01 — Benjamin Bruce Roberts, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241623

Atascadero Police Department

May 13, 2024

09:10 — Joshua Ryan Akers, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 Block of El Camino Real for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 240784

May 14, 2024

18:04 — Jennifer Maughan Moore, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 Block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 240797

May 15, 2024

18:15 — Danielle Brie Koehler, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5300 Block of San Benito Rd for VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 240805

