Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 4, 2024

21:43 — Rocky J Rowland, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240373

22:06 — Cesar Mendozaortiz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC],Case no. 240374

February 5, 2024

00:58 — Stormy Cheyanne Miller, ofPaso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 10th St and Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240375

09:41 — Shaun Michael Riley, of Bradley was taken into custody for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7 PC], POST RELEASE SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 240377

21:49 — Hilario Ruizmaldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the corner of Spring St and 23rd St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240381

00:00 — Daniel Solismontiel, of Paso Robles, Case no. 240380

12:13 — Sasha Nicole Adams, of Bakersfield was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 240378

February 6, 2024

11:37 — Ross Newman Irot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7 PC] Case no. 240384

16:30 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st St and Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240388

16:23 — Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Spring St for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240387

February 7, 2024

04:01 — Kenneth Lee Turner Jr, of San Luis Obsipo was on view arrest on the corner of 15th St and Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 240390

14:01 — Aaron Stihl Goode, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240396

21:39 — Courtney Christine Shively, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 1 and Main St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240401

February 8, 2024

14:44 — Johnathon Joseppi Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Niblick Rd for RAPE [261(A)(2)PC], Case no. 240225

02:13 — Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240402

00:22 — Joshua Robert Park, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 240403

09:45 — James Gennaro Canta, of Reno, NV, for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 240405

13:22 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 Block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240411

15:54 — Matthew David Ellis, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240414

21:09 — Kekino Anthonymichael Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 240422

21:58 — Harold Louis Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of 13th St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240423

15:00 — Anthony Henry Whipple III, of Paso Robles, on the 800 Block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no, 240419

February 9, 2024

01:55 — Michael Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240425

00:00 — Carlos Estrada, of Bakersfield was summoned/cited on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240424

11:41 — Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of 9th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION 11550(A)H&S], Case no. 240426

16:45 — Rene Anival Hernandezbravo, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Black Oak Dr for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], [273A(A)PC], Case no. 240433

20:12 — Jason Anthony Horning, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240434

22:21 Jeffery Ivan Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 Block of Highland Park Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240436

February 10, 2024

00:42 — Nanette Stacey Clemens, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240438

02:14 — Jay Tyler Swift, of Templeton for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240439

05:35 — Damian McClullough was on view arrest on the 300 Block of Partridge Ave for ATTEMPTED MURDER [664/187(A)PC], Case no. 240437

14:57 — Tonya Wray Pfeifer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of Spring St for BATTERY ON POLICE [243(B)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240444

16:40 — Sean Maurice Holt, for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240437

20:46 Vernon Ray Ramey, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240447

21:26 — Reynaldo Lorenzochavez, of Shandon for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240448

20:30 — Rick Joe King, of San Bernardino was taken into custody on Goldenhill Rd at SR46E for FAILURE TO APPEAR IN COURT [40508(A)VC], Case no. 240446

February 11, 2024

02:04 — Anselmo Toribiogonzalez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240451

02:54 — Peyton James Kilber, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240452

03:04 — Trevon Marquise Bridewell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240452

09:35 — Felipe Alejandro Rubin, of Atascadero for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240453

12:15 — Paul Yciano Jr, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240454

13:33 — Santiago Camiriomartinez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240455

17:31— Tricia Kael Ozar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 Block of Pine St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 240456

20:42 — Jesse Torres, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St and Park St for

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240457

