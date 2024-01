Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 31, 2023

21:32 — Justin Silveira, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 234298

21:42 — Felipe Moreno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 234299

January 01, 2024

02:59 — Benito Penafortalejo, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240001

13:51 — Guillermo Hernandez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 block of 24th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240004

January 02, 2024

09:45 — Rebecca Hurl of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240009

21:18 — Thomas Sandoval, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240016

January 03, 2024

20:15 — Marco Godoy, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Nicklaus St and Wade Dr for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240032

22:38 — Ronald Harvey, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the corner of Trigo Ln and Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240022

23:01 — Matthew Ellis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240024

16:47 —Donald Home, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240019

January 04, 2024

01:01 — Angelica Lopez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 240025

01:03 — Jason Horning, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240025

15:36 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240031

18:08 — Samantha Campbelldaugherty, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 240032

18:08 — Ashley Fellom, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 240032

20:44 — Irma Ortega, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Charolais Rd and River Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], Case no. 240034

January 05, 2024

11:11 — Kerry Allison, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240039

21:43 — Miguel Galvez De Jesus, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240042

January 06, 2024

01:44 — Mario Ahumada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240044

January 07, 2024

23:30 — Jeremiah Huihui, of Templeton was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240047

13:48 — Troy Massey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240050

13:48 — Chelsea Burch, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240050

Atascadero Police Department

January 02, 2024

17:05 — Taylor Pry, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 240007

January 06, 2024

14:50 — Joshua Briones, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240034

