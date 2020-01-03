Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 28, 2020

11:18— Aaron Peter Thomas, 49, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and medically released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 203000

17:26— Jose Alejandro Jimenez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 32nd and Park St. and released to a third party for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…… [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 203006

20:59— Florentino Morenovazquez, 23, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 203007

December 29, 2020

19:12— Gregory Zacheus Taylor, 37, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 203016

December 30, 2020

19:30— Paul Lubrano Pipitone, 62, of Los Osos was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S]; Case no. 20-3031

23:21— Jordan Dominique Dooley, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 203033

December 31, 2020

00:22— Izaiah Devonte Sheeter, 22, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Riverside St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 203034

11:02— Joel Dominguez, 32, of San Miguel was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203036

18:34— Austin Michael Snowden, 30, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 203038

19:56— Eddie Romualdo Guzman, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 203039

21:49— Austin Scott Weimann, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Melody Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 203040

January 01, 2021

02:05— Joshua Andrew Esposito, 31, of Santa Cruz was arrested on the 2600 block of Buena Vista Dr. and released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], DAMAGING JAIL PROPERTY [4600(A)PC]; Case no. 210002

06:45— Willie Francisco Echievarria, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of South River Rd and Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210004

18:39— Sergio Pinzon Santiago, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210006

January 02, 2021

23:52— Jenifer Lynn Ecklund, 42, of Templeton was arrested on Sycamore Canyon Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 210013

January 03, 2021

21:35— Hugo Humberto Cabrera, 18, of Creston was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 210022

Atascadero Police Department

December 29, 2020

02:30— Travis Matthew Snider, 24, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Dove Creek and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203042

December 30, 2020

00:29— Claude Regan Keefover, 55, transient, was arrested on the 8100 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HSM], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 203044

23:47— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 32, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel St. and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 203053

23:47— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 32, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel St. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 203052

January 01, 2021

20:28— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton. 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 210005

20:28— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton. 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201052

January 03, 2021

13:07— Jason Michael Barba, 33, of San Luis Obispo was cited for DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 210012

17:45— Brandy Lee Rose, 44, of Mariposa was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC}; Case no. 210013

