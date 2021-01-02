Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

December 27, 2021

12:30— Benjamin Allen Burns, 37, transient, was arrested on the 8500 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192524

15:40— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 213293

18:24— Evan Matthewlawrence Benner, 28, of Atascadero was booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 213294

21:38— Timothy Allan Perez, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6100 block of Portola Rd. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 213296

December 28, 2021

20:30— Jennifer Agnes Goins, 34, of Cambria was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213305

December 29, 2021

08:10— Axel Gary Stinson, 28, of Atascadero was booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 213308

16:11— Blaine Edward Mckinley, 40, of Santa Clara, CA, was arrested on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 213274

16:11— Nhiyen Nguyen, 31, of Santa Clara, CA, was arrested on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 213274

December 30, 2021

14:38— Cory Daniel York, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE:WARRANT ARREST [1551(A)]; Case no. 213320

21:28— Ravi Kittappa, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Rosario Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 213326

December 31, 2021

02:27— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Montecito Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213327

03:38— David Luis Alvarez, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213328

03:39— Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 213329

21:48— Raymond Bobby Williams, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210869

January 01, 2022

00:00— Erika Nottingham, 32, of Thousand Oaks, CA, was arrested on the 8400 block of San Marcus Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 220002

00:38— Antonio Celestino Duran, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of E Front Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220001

03:07— William Anthony Bridges, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8400 block of Amapoa Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220003

19:59— Jason Borges, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave. and booked for ATTEMPT TO PREVENT/DISSUADE VICTIM/WITNESS FROM REPORTING [136.1(B)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 220007

January 02, 2022

19:50— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, transient, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 220012

