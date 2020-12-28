Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 21, 2020

06:16— Andrew William Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th and Park St. and released to another agency for RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 202934

13:08— David Levi Rhinehart, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Grand Canyon Dr. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 202938

December 23, 2020

10:16— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 47, of Soledad was arrested on the corner of 26th and Spring St. and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 20-2951

December 24, 2020

05:17— Minerva Contrerasgallego, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on SR HWY 101 and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]

18:32— Marciano Leongarcia, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 20-2966

December 25, 2020

01:28— Jamie Jo Wiensreid, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on SR 46E and Golden Hills and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 20-2968

01:32— Rosendo Pradoflores, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2973

23:37— Mark Edward Omara, 64, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and Jackson Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 20-2977

December 26, 2020

05:33— Nicholas Joseph Tolentino, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], RECEIVE OR CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY [496PC]; Case no. 20-2978

22:30— Jorge Gary Cruz, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Chumash Ct. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], BRANDISH FIREARM OTHER THAN SELF DEFENSE [417(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 202987

December 27, 2020

04:46— Jorge Rodriguez, 20, of Porterville was arrested on the 2000 block of Almendra Ct. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202991

10:28— Charlie Oeur, 36, of Bakersfield was arrested on the corner of 3rd and Spring St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202992

Atascadero Police Department

December 22, 2020

12:45— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Luis Ave. and Curbaril Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203007

December 23, 2020

01:47— Justin Wayne Knoedler, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Salvia Ln. and Cashin Ct. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)VC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 203011

14:00— Julia Christine Gustafson, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on San Luis Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203014

15:34— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20315

December 24, 2020

11:32— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203021

21:33— Jeromy John Ryan, 28, of La Habra was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Jacinto Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 203024

December 25, 2020

18:04— Bryant Wesley Tucker, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11000 Pamplona Way and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 203025

December 26, 2020

16:51— Cesar Now Amezcuamancillas, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 203033

December 27, 2020

02:07— David James Krause, 41, of Grover Beach was arrested on the corner of Santa Lucia Rd. and Cascabel Rd. and booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS/OBSTRUCTS PEACE OFFICER [148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)PC], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056PC]; Case no. 203034

