Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 14, 2020

20:55— Brian Millan, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 20

December 16, 2020

02:02— Joanna Nuanes Vega, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Rolling Hills and Golden Hill and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202888

02:07— Scott Douglas Kozlowski, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Rolling Hills and Golden Hill and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 202888

December 17, 2020

07:11— Jose Manuel Garcia, 30, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20

07:35— Angel Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2875

08:01— Emery William Justin Grohregin, 25, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202895

December 18, 2020

22:35— Jose Arzateramirez, 43, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 202916

December 19, 2020

02:45— Zachary Warren Helgren, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Tanner Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202918

17:31— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202923

December 20, 2020

02:53— Kevin Nwani Maina, 30, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202927

13:54— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, 45, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202928

16:00— Ernesto Alonso Chavez, 27, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202929

17:32— Brad Russell Betschart, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 14th and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2931

18:18— Katrina Clark, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 14th and Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202931

Atascadero Police Department

December 14, 2020

21:31— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202958

21:31— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC, VALUED [496(A)PC]; Case no. 202959

22:33— Christopher James Herrera, 27, of Bakersfield was arrested at the Santa Barbara Park and Ride Lot and booked for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202960

22:35— Ericka Danelle Johnson, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested at the Santa Barbara Park and Ride Lot and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202960

December 15, 2020

13:36— Brian Michael Sumner, 37, transient was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for DUI DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202964

23:18— Ryan William Wittenberg, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on Monterey Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202968

December 17, 2020

22:27— Alexander Joji Burch, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202977

December 18, 2020

03:52— Lizbeth Gabriela Cardenas, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 202979

12:27— David Clark Edwards, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9000 block of El Camino Real and booked for FELONY VIOLATION OF PROBATION [1203.2(A)PC], FELONY [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE W/3+ DUI CONV W/IN 10 YR [23152(A)VC], FELONY [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE BAC OVER .08 W/3+ DUI CONV W/IN 10 Y [23152(B)VC], DUI W/PRIOR SPECIFIC CONVICTIONS [23550(A)VC]; Case no. 202983

December 19, 2020

13:44— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, 45, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202989

18:16— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202994

18:24— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202994

December 20, 2020

17:09— Laura Elise Hamilton, 57, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Acacia Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 203003

17:19— Mario Salgado Garcia, 39, of Santa Barbara was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 203004

