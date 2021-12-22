Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 13, 2021

00:23— David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC]; Case no. 21-3241

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

03:38— Terry Dee Reeder, 54, of Atascadero was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 213242

December 15, 2021

11:08— Tirza Louise Ward, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210263

December 17, 2021

01:36— Randy Keith Allen Carminati, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 600 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213285

December 18, 2021

01:55— Luis Abraham Maciaselias, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213295

06:30— Luis Mark Villalobos, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213298

23:45— Elizabeth Rebel Brown, 63, of Templeton was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-3304

December 19, 2021

13:30— Wesley Matthew Hart, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 213308

13:25— York Cory, 42, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 213308

Atascadero Police Department

December 13, 2021

00:04— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210513

00:04— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 213179

02:19— Dana Lynn Silva, 55, of Atascadero was arrested at Heilmann Park and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 213180

10:36— Russell Dane Roberts, 69, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of Ardilla Rd. and booked for FELONY GRAND THEFT VALUED OVER $950 [487(A)]; Case no. 213184

10:36— Russell Dane Roberts, 69, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of Ardilla Rd. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201325

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210493

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 202422

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no.202620

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 213185

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 200160

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 191288

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 201741

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 201724

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 202945

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 211411

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210929

11:03— James Gordon Korski, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210417

December 14, 2021

00:25—Michael Kelly Garnett, 49, transient, was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Lewis Ave. and booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], FALSE PERSONATION OF ANOTHER FELONY [529(A)(3)]; Case no. 213194

09:23— William Bruce Ballou, 56, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213197

15:48— Cameron Sir Sweeten, 22, of Inglewood, CA, was booked for FORGE/ALTER NARCOTIC PRESCRIPTION [11368]; Case no. 213203

23:49— Ryan Joseph Scott, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 210179

December 17, 2021

12:30— Benjamin Allen Burns, 37, transient, was arrested on the 5800 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213225

12:30— Benjamin Allen Burns, 37, transient, was arrested on the 8500 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211584

December 18, 2021

04:36— Stacey Louise Adams, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5100 block of Palma Ave. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 213228

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 181157

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 182922

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200426

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211858

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192260

21:07— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 213234

December 19, 2021

23:24— Alec Wayne Delrio, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210413

23:24— Alec Wayne Delrio, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210474

23:24— Alec Wayne Delrio, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 192708

23:24— Alec Wayne Delrio, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211449

23:24— Alec Wayne Delrio, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 213239

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...