Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 12, 2022

08:51— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 223869

20:01— Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223874

December 13, 2022

11:40— Benjamin Mike Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223880

12:10— Steven James Missamore, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Torrey Pines for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223879

14:55— Adrian David Rubalcava, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223881

21:02— Krystal Rose Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Hwy 46 and Union Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223886

December 14, 2022

08:20— Christopher Meloon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223889

11:06— Michel Edward Contreras, of Watsonville, CA, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 223892

December 15, 2022

02:45— Jonathan Michael Imig, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223895

09:59— Jesse Wayne Wall, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223897

10:13— Andre Devon Ratcliff, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the Riverbed 46E Overpass for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 223899

10:11— Christopher Michael Heinlein, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Melody Dr. for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223898

16:34— Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223906

20:50— Rigoberto Gonzalezlopez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 32nd St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 223907

23:43— Ashley Ragain, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 46E and 101 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223909

December 16, 20022

12:58— Amber Marie Portney, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested in the Salinas Riverbed for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223914

13:20— Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223915

15:15— Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, of Port Hueneme, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of 21st St. and Spring St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223916

15:57— Dane Roberts, of Atascadero was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223917

16:44— Samantha Renee Campbelldaugherty, of Atascadero was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223917

20:18— Thomas William Warden Jones, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Vine St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223919

20:42— Noe Sanchez Mendoza, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223920

21:34— Ashkaun Nader Rafigh, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 4th St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223922

December 17, 2022

08:08— Brian Nathaneal Farris, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Spring St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223923

20:32— Luis Alberto Ventura, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223931

21:52— Kimberly Dawn Spencer, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Pine St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223932

22:53— Dennis Anthony Kimpton, of Los Osos was on-view arrested on the corner of 46E and Paso Robles Blvd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223933

December 18, 2022

03:10— Shannon Christiane Sandra, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223934

02:45— Steven James Missamore, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223934

03:19— David Arthur Olstad, of Davenport, CA, was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th St. for Vandalism [594(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223935

11:25— Ronald Joseph Silva, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Austin Ct. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC]; Case no. 223938

22:30— Joshua Corey King, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 40 block of Nacimiento Lake Dr. for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC]; Case no. 223941

Atascadero Police Department

December 12, 2022

11:10— Kerry Lynn Allison, 58, of Morro Bay was arrested on Coromar Ave. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 223107

18:21— Carlos Arteaga, 27, of Atascadero was arrested in Paso Robles and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 223111

22:15— Ira Dasan Brown, 47, of Oxnard, CA, was arrested on the 6100 block of El Camino Real and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], JAYWALKING [21955]; Case no. 223113

December 13, 2022

16:42— Leslie Servinromero, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], PETTY THEFT [484(A)]; Case no. 223118

19:49— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING 459.5(A)]; Case no. 223121

December 14, 2022

01:44— Alimamy Kanu, 43, of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A), DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 223124

15:50— Gary Harold Staub, 59, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY ON PERSON [242], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 223131

December 15, 2022

19:11— Adam Joseph Leptich, 36, of Pismo Beach was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223136

December 16, 2022

02:00— Jennifer Ashley Delucas, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 223137

December 17, 2022

01:03— Rodney Joseph Timmerman, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY[243(D); Case no. 223144

07:17— Raymond George Bullus, 34, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223146

December 18, 2022

13:31— Veronica Rene Lopez, 33, transient, was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real and booked for CAUSE INJ ELDER/DEP ADULT [368(B)(1)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 223152

