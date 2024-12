Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 09, 2024

14:00 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244292

16:14 — Calista Twaddle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 244297

00:00 — Kaden Stewart, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1500 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 244291

December 10, 2024

12:23 — Roberto Arroyo, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on 19th and Vine Street for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244311

19:50 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244320

21:46 — Lino Ornelasnevarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 244321

22:07 — Brandi Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 244322

December 11, 2024

22:01 — Rubin Bice, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244322

00:40 — Jordan Ramirez, of Santa Barbara was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Spring Street for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 244324

07:30 — Ana Nunez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Sulphur Springs and 46 East for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 244325

13:00 — Daniel Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244331

13:02 — Gabriel Urueta, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 244332

22:33 — Margarito Vazquezsabino, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244340

22:33 — Antonio Galvezgarcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244340

19:06 — Seth Terrazas, of Visalia was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 244338

December 12, 2024

00:26 — Nishca Cross, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244341

11:33 — Lucas Johnson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244346

December 13, 2024

19:45 — Jorge Riospadilla, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for BATTERY [242PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 244345

20:00 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 4th and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244366

December 14, 2024

19:27 — Leonardo Guerra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Pine Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244373

December 15, 2024

00:01 — Gerado Camachohernandez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244376

00:12 — Alfredo Pauanomora, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244377

01:45 — Michael Rosales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244378

03:18 — Anthon Berry, of Santa Maria was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244379

10:33 — Marcos Ramos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 244380

19:30 — Roberta Uwnawich, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244384

20:10 — Ernesto Rojolopez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244385

Atascadero Police Department

December 09, 2024

16:31 — Ricci Schneider, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Road for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242135

December 10, 2024

00:16 — Stephanie Nathaniel, was arrested on the 5000 block of Fresno Ave for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 242139

11:18 — Nichole Fair, was arrested at West Mall and Capistrano Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 242140

11:21 — Nichole Fair, was arrested at West Mall and Capistrano Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]

Case no. 240330, 232516

16:53 — Anthony Cagnina, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave for WARRANT/F, Case no. 242142

December 12, 2024

20:06 — Jeffrey Humphrey, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242155

