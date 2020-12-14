Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 08, 2020

00:35— Michael Brandon Hewston, 46, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2822

12:36— Jorge William Cabrera, 30, of Shandon was arrested on the corner of Park and 30th Street and was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 202825

December 09, 2020

19:03— Jesus Manuel Rendonrendon, 30, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 202835

20:00— Leon Curtis Roberts, 33, of Grover Beach was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202836

22:01— Miguel Angel Guerrero, 38, of Paso Robles was booked and released for NO PERSON CONVICTED OF A FELONY OR ASSAULT MAY PURCHASE OR USE STUN GUN [22610(A)PC]; Case no. 202837

December 10, 2020

16:29— James Manuel Tabarez, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202844

December 11, 2020

22:34— Jose Leonhernandez, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2856

23:50— Arturo Tiultzi, 46, of Bradley was arrested on the corner of 24th and Spring Street and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202857

December 12, 2020

01:42— Chelsea Vanessa Henry, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th and Park Street and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202859

20:48— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Dallons Dr. and Golden Hill Road and released to a Peace Officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 202862

22:30— Raul Ramirezgomez, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring Street and 6th Street and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202863

December 13, 2020

17:25— Christopher Mosooi Manuo, 32, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 202866

Atascadero Police Department

December 09, 2020

09:51— Ashley Ann Croom, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez and Morro Road and booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], THREATENING/RESISTING EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC]; Case no. 202920

13:26— Cassie Emalee Jones, 22, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Road and booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202923

December 10, 2020

01:53— Anthony Arceneaux, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo and El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202927

22:46— Jason Lloyd Phillips, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Road and cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202933

December 12, 2020

17:00— James Gordon Korski, 25, transient, was arrested on the corner of Lewis Ave and Capistrano Ave and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202945

17:55— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202946

