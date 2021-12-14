Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 06, 2021

10:30— Humberto Javier Carranza, 30, of Bradley was arrested on the 1800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 213162

22:51— Nathaniel William Stanhope, 36, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTICS/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S]; Case no. 213175

December 08, 2021

08:48— Rebecca Ann Hurl, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212036

12:42— Claude Regan Keefover, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 213196

21:21— Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 213205

December 09, 2021

13:38— Juan Aispuronolasco, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4200 block of 2nd St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC]; Case no. 213209

22:09— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 213216

22:29— Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, CA, was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 213217

December 10, 2021

02:16— Sergio Pinzon Santiago, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 213218

12:02— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 213220

21:17— Kadie Diane Kassir, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 213225

December 11, 2021

00:02— Fernando Maduena, 27, of Creston was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 213228

01:36— Jeffrey Michael Leahy, 41, of Tulare, CA, was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213227

01:55— Cassandra Lynn Anderson, 37, of Shandon was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Via Ramona and medically released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213230

22:52— Diana Gonzalez, 38, of Firebaugh, CA, was arrested on the 4300 block of Highway 46E and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 213234

22:58— Beatriz Ochoa, 39, of Mendota, CA, was arrested on the 4300 block of Highway 46E and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 213234

23:20— Esmeralda Alvarez Rodriguez, 40, of Mendota, CA, was arrested on the 4300 block of Highway 46E and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 213234

23:17— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211920

December 12, 2021

02:38— Tanner B Storsteen, 28, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213235

10:42— William Ryan Dacosse, 42, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213237

Atascadero Police Department

December 06, 2021

15:19— Hope Desiree Rosa, 28, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ROBBERY [211]; Case no. 213129

15:19— Hope Desiree Roda, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 213130

December 09, 2021

12:37— Jordan John Noe, 28, of Grover Beach was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 213156

December 10, 2021

02:07— Trevor William Finneran, 36, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 213160

11:56— Andrew Darrell Villarreal, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11600 block of Cenegal Rd. and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], CAUSE HARM/DEATH OF ELDER /DEPENDENT ADULT [368(B)(1)]; Case no. 213163

16:05— Dean Michael Moye, 21, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201536

