Paso Robles Police Department

Paso Robles Police Department

December 05, 2022

00:21— Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223785

09:02— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223786

10:40— Corinne Elizabeth Silva, transient, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223787

22:37— Raul Domitilo Munoz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 223790

December 06, 2022

01:11— Ricardo Marcello II Castorena, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223791

02:55— Arthur Linda Mac, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on Northbound 101 and 36th St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223792

10:30— Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Navajo Rd. and South River Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223798

19:49— Antonio Martinez Cedillo, of Santa Barbara, CA, was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223805

December 07, 2022

01:38— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223808

01:21— Elmer Rosendo Quiteiro, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of 34th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223806

01:35— Raul Valeracervantes, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Lana St. and Melody Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223807

10:10— Virginia Rey Lyon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223811

10:33— Michael David Huhtala, transient, was taken into custody on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223813

10:50— Mark Anthony Grady, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223814

12:42— Gary Harold Staub, of Arroyo Grande was on-view arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223816

19:55— Antonio Martinez Cedillo, of Santa Barbara, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1300 block of Ramada Dr. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223823

23:06— Chad William Taber, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Oak St. and 13th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223824

23:15— Efrain Ortiz Moreno, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Riverside Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no.

16:47— Jonathan Alexander Maalouf, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and 24th St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 223821

December 08, 2022

13:42— Mario Ahumada, of Albuquerque, NM, was on-view arrested on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. for BURGLARY [459PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], KNOWINGLY BRING OR SEND CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE INTO A JAIL OR PRISON [4573PC]; Case no. 223835

14:43— Jessica Ramirez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223836

14:26— Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223836

17:45— Nolan Shane Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223837

17:44— Shaun Turmel, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC]; Case no. 223837

18:46— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223839

00:01— Oscar Alfarocruz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223842

December 09, 2022

00:56— Tykwan Davon Lewis, of Los Angeles, CA, was on-view arrested on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd. for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 223843

13:44— David Luis Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 223845

21:08— George Ronald Denner, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Rosemary Dr. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223849

23:26— Corinne Elizabeth Silva, transient, was on-view arrested on the corner of Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223851

23:26— Hector Ruizalvizar, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 223851

December 10, 2022

00:00— Rogelio Morenobravo, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Park St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223852

December 11, 2022

21:35— Celso Estebanortiz, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223866

23:59— Jennifer Lynn Dawson, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on 46E at Buena Vista Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223867

Atascadero Police Department

December 06, 2022

00:44— Sean Edward Roberts, 40, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223055

10:02— Alan Wayne Duniven, 62, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223058

December 07, 2022

08:10— Kellen John Clarke, 59, of Atascadero was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 223072

21:00— Scott Lamont Adams, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 223075

December 08, 2022

23:13— Douglas James Buckley, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 223084

