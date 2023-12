Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 04, 2023

02:05 — Isaac Jauregui, of Cayucos was on view arrest on 11th and Park Street for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 233975

09:08 — Collin Higbee, of Creston was on view arrest on the 400 block of Oak St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233977

16:40 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233981

15:05 — Cathy Peddicord, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 24th St and Riverside Ave for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 233980

00:00 — Armando Gallegos, of San Miguel was arrested. Case no. 233988

December 05, 2023

00:54 — Javier Rosas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Isabel St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233990

00:45 — Taylor Bork, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233989

00:45 — Jordon Udell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233989

16:03 — Joshua Parker, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 24th St and HWY 101. Case no. 233996

17:21 — Edgar Canales, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233999

20:29 — Jose Cano, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 234002

20:12 — Willie Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring St for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 234000

23:03 — Celerino Gervaciochavez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 234005

20:21 — Breanna Barry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 234001

00:00 — Jordin Arthurs, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 233991

00:00 — Jason Lockhart, of Templeton was arrested on RT-46 East and Mill Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 233995

December 06, 2023

09:54 — Alexander Lopezgoranson, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232919

15:35 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 234014

17:40 — Levi Gaze, of Arroyo Grande was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 234016

20:38 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Theatre Dr for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 234019

December 07, 2023

23:33 — Jose Garcia, of San Jose was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 234021

21:04 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 234031

23:17 — Angel Sanchezpacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 28th ST for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 234032

December 08, 2023

09:47 — Martel Farias, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 95 block of Riot Court for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 234034

13:45 — Anthony Barrerea, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 234033

08:24 — Debban Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Niblick Rd for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 234036

11:07 — Felipe Rubio, of King City was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 234039

17:10 — Donald Burson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and Golden Hill Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 234043

23:35 — Ronald Hansen, of Los Angeles, was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 234046

December 09, 2023

23:56 — Casey Cravens, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Vine St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 234047

09:57 — Travis Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 234050

13:28 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of 24th ST for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 234052

14:34 — Lena Mose, of Salinas was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 234054

21:24 — Constantino Ortegachavez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 234059

21:21 — Dionicio Estebanortega, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 234058

22:39 — David Alvarez, was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 234060

00:00 — Alexis Nusicoisidro, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 234056

December 10, 2023

14:50 — Joshua Parker, of Paso Robles was arrested for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 234065

19:32 — Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 234066

22:12 — Jose Garcia, of San Jose was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 234068

20:06 — Freddie Gastelo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and Golden Hill Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 234067

Atascadero Police Department

December 06, 2023

00:26 — Antoinette Krogerson, was arrested on Lewis Ave and East Mall for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232376

08:25 — Gabriel Netz, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 232377

December 07, 2023

17:00 — Shane Johnson, was arrested on the 6900 block of San Luis Ave. Case no. 232393

December 09, 2023

16:55 — Anthony Cagnina, was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232402

