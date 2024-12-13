Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

December 1, 2024

17:50 — Lisa Abbattista, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest not eh 100 block of Niblick Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244207

19:27 — Brandon Gregory, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244207

21:48 — Guy Leonard, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Spring Street for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244208

December 2, 2024

16:58 — Larry Hite, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Pine Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 244216

17:20 — Shannon Harvel, of San Miguel was arrested for EMBEZZLEMENT [503 PC], Case no. 244215

December 3, 2024

20:03 — Anthony Verrera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Santa Inez for AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH SERIOUS INJURY [243(D)PC], THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 244198

01:13 — Kyle Delgadoyoung, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 244218

14:51 — Raymund Bullus, of Atascadero was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244221

20:23 — Kendra Perry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Dorothy St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF A CRIMINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], Case no. 244222

20:30 — Travis Reeves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest n the 900 block of Torrey Pines for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 244223

December 4, 2024

10:52 — Steven Orr, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1500 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244226

14:29 — Sara Ruse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of US HWY 101 NB and SR 46 E for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244232

20:44 — Ronald Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Auston Ct for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 244240

22:14 — Yanet Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Orchard Ln and Creston Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 244241

December 5, 2024

00:42 — Christopher Heinlein, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 244242

09:09 —Nicholas Wilkerson, of Tulare County was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244245

18:30 — Adrian Carrillogarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Niblick and Nickerson for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244255

21:39 — Elizabeth Guzman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Creston Rd for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 244259

December 6, 2024

10:11 — Frank Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 8th Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244263

15:12 — Markell Adams, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 244267

17:46 — Jarrod Bailey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Park Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 244268

December 7, 2024

01:30 — Cory Dodge, of WA was on view arrest on the corner of 13th Street and Pine Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244270

05:20 — David Uribe, of Ventura County was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 244271

10:03 — Fidel Moreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 16th Street and Vine Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 244272

12:52 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244273

21:15 — Alejandro Morenogomez, of Santa Maria was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244279

22:48 — David Hayes, of Templeton was on view arrest on 4th and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244281

21:30 — Isaias Gonzalezreyes, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244279

22:33 — Christopher Molloy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 244280

December 8, 2024

23:34 — Matthew Ellis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244289

Atascadero Police Department

December 2, 2024

11:30 — Gladys Rueda, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 242090

15:50 — Paige Lacey, was arrested on the 5400 block of Robles Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242092

15:50 — Stephanie Dukes, was arrested on the 5400 block of Robles Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242092

December 3, 2024

11:48 — Jacob Pollak, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242096

11:48 — Casey Cravens, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242096

December 5, 2024

01:41 — Kevin Ransom, was arrested not he 5400 block of Traffic Way for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242112

December 6, 2024

03:46 — Jesus Esquivel, was arrested on the 5500 block for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242117

December 7, 2024

10:39 — Bruce Guerin, was arrested on the 6500 block of Lewis Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242123

21:27 — Heriberto Salazarperez, was arrested on the 6900 block of Capistrano Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242128

