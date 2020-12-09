Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 30, 2020

21:41— Allyson Anna Armbruster, 25, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2760

December 01, 2020

11:17— George Kenneth Estrada, 31, of Shandon was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202763

19:45— Christopher Lee Closser, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202766

23:06— Lisa Stevens, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of 30th Street and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202768

December 02, 2020

21:15— Jeffrey Paul Lord, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Olive Street and released to a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202774

December 03, 2020

02:47— David James Trower, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of River Oaks and released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202778

22:48— Travis Trevor Ward, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th Street and Paso Robles Street and released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202786

December 04, 2020

00:09— Mariano Manuel Modesto, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th Street and Park Street and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 202787

16:15— Robert Dale Baty, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park Street and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201006

16:51— Anthony Michael Flores, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202747

21:19— Dallas Helton, 20, of Redding, Ca. was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202789

December 05, 2020

00:45— Silvino Lealmelendez, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th Street and Spring Street and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20

01:04— Brigit Lee Godfrey, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston and Grand Canyon and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2795

21:19— Gretel Godwin Crum, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3900 block of Linne Road and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202807

December 06, 2020

03:15— Bernardino Aguilargonzalez, 33, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no.202808

08:54— Leon Curtis Roberts, 33, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 20-2809

09:00— Keegan Andrew States, 37, of Hanford Ca. was released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC-]; Case no. 202810

21:13— Jeffrey Daniel Adams, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Las Tablas and Bennet Drive and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 202815

22:29— Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 32, or San Miguel was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF MORE THAN 28.5 GRAMS MARIJUANA [11357(C)H&S]; Case no. 20-2816

Atascadero Police Department

November 30, 2020

13:00— Michael Robert Shepard, 32, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202855

13:43— Kyle Jorden Hackett, 30, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 202857

23:45— Snappaiti Galindo, 45, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 202860

December 01, 2020

17:03— Larry Robert Babineau, 53, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202867

21:39— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 202868

December 02, 2020

05:24— Younger James Davis, 24, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block El Camino Real for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 183298

14:28— Michael Reye Mendibles, 38, transient, was arrested on the corner of La Line Ave and Solano Rd and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202877

22:20— Christina Marie Gragg, 60, of Atascadero was arrest on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202880

December 03, 2020

00:18— Joseph Edward Pennington, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202882

10:40— Damien Matthew Tancsik, 28, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 8600 block of El Camino Real and cited for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC]; Case no. 202883

19:10— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for WILLFULLY RESISTS/OBSTRUCTS PEACE OFFICER [148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202888

December 04, 2020

03:53— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202889

17:00— David IV Petty, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block on Morro Rd and cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202894

17:15— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd and cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202894

19:46— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 44, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY WITH CHEMICAL [244PC]; Case no. 202896

December 05, 2020

13:27— Paul Anthony Brill, 54, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202902

December 06, 2020

11:45— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, transient was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202907

