Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 23, 2020

03:31— Martin Mendoza Gervasio of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202695

05:27— James Joseph Lindell of Orland, Ca. was booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], POSSES NOT MORE THAN 28.5 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA OR 4 GRAMS OF CONCENTRATED CANNABIS [11357(A)H&S]; Case no. 202696

November 24, 2020

05:15— Lila Darlene Averyfuson of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 202708

13:20— Victor Hugo Gutierrez Moreno of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202714

November 25, 2020

14:03— Luciano Cendejas of Shandon was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 20-2723

November 26, 2020

04:25— Valeriano Morenoflores of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202730

05:45— Manuel Alejandro Espozsegovia of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 20-2731

05:52— Gina Mckenzie of Atascadero was booked and released for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 20-2731

22:13— Jose Rowe Esquivelangel of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2733

November 27, 2020

21:26— Steve Leon of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 20-2739

November 29, 2020

12:51— Luciano Cendejas of Shandon was released to a third party for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 20-2745

12:55— Evaangelina Garcia Silva of Shandon was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2745

13:50— Harold Louis Barry of Paso Robles was booked and released for RECEIVING OR CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY [496PC]; Case no. 202740

Atascadero Police Department

November 23, 2020

12:11— Floyd Kirt Meador of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202792

15:51— Alexander James Younger of Paso Robles was booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], DAMAGE WIRELESS COMM DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 202795

November 24, 2020

12:50— Anthony David Cagnina, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202802

22:43— Andrew Michael Powell, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202809

November 25, 2020

14:10— Heath Harley Beckett of Atascadero was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202817

14:54— Victor Samuel Holland of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202819

November 26, 2020

23:22— Anthony Michael Flores of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202829

November 27, 2020

11:08— Gary Lee Hargis, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202831

18:05— Heath Harley Beckett of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202834

22:52— Anthony David Cagnina, transient, was cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)ATMC]; Case no. 202836

23:24— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton of San Luis Obispo was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202837

November 28, 2020

05:05— Maria Elena Galanos of San Luis Obispo was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202838

05:26— Sean Casey Colwell, transient, was cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)ATMC]; Case no

13:45— Kayla Marie Obert of Atascadero was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202844

22:15— Mark Stromberg of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 202847

November 29, 2020

13:12— True Paige Vonbargen of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202848

19:34— Danielle Speight of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202852

