Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 22, 2021

01:55— Luis Miguel Garciahernandez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-3032

12:14— Roma Rea Quitiquit, 43, of Santa Maria was booked and released for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 213036

November 23, 2021

08:23— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 213041

November 24, 2021

08:17— Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Palomino Ln. and released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 213049

10:38— Edward Eugene Edlin, 60, of Huron, CA, was arrested on the 2600 block of N. River Rd. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-3050

16:18— Amanda Mae Kelleyarmer, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 213055

21:26— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 213060

23:40— Israel Leon Rodriguez, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213062

November 25, 2021

03:21— Miguel Angel Marino, 25, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213063

November 26, 2021

21:34— Felix Olearamirez, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Charolais Rd. and S. River Rd. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213073

23:15— Santiago Gallardomendoza, 22, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-3075

November 27, 2021

02:00— Victor Vazquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Ferro Ln. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213077

22:15— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 56, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213081

23:15— Justin Nathan Estorga, 28, of Santa Clarita, CA, was released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 213083

23:00— Nathan Cole King, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Navajo Ave and S. River Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC}; Case no. 213082

01:15— Carli Diane Gilstrap, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of CA-46 and Buena Vista Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 213086

November 29, 2021

09:44— Richard Quntan Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], CARJACKING [215(A)PC], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 213092

13:36— Ivonne Renee Andrade Panta, 21, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for FIGHTING IN PUBLIC PLACE [415(1)PC], ASSAULT [240PC]; Case no. 213093

14:16— David Delacruz, 35, of Ceres, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 213095

14:12— Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 213094

14:03— Courtney Allan Quiros, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 950 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for VANDALISM/GRAFFITI [594(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 213097

21:25— Jose Guadalupe Cano, 20, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 213099

November 30, 2021

04:00— Heather Kathleen Mallobox, 38, of Oregon, CA, was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 21-3100

11:57— Jose Luis Caudillo, 19, of San Miguel was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 213103

17:43— Francisco Cueva, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 21-3106

22:17— Ivann Eduardo Floresbanuelos, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Oak St. and released to a third party for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213109

December 01, 2021

00:50— Armando Casillas IV, 22, of Morro Bay was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-3110

01:22— Celso Cuellan Galvez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213111

03:50— Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 213112

17:26— Robert David Kortje, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Alexa Crt. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 213033

17:13— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-3033

20:17— Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 123116

December 02, 2021

09:00— Nancy Gijongarcia, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 213118

11:17— Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213120

December 03, 2021

00:21— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 213126

10:24— Lisa Stevens, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for CRIMINAL THREATS [422PC]; Case no. 21-3128

12:04— Evaangelina Garcia Silva, 33, of Shandon was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192512

19:59— Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Dorothy St. and booked and release for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], NOTE FOR HEARING:MINOR-602-VIO OF PROB [777(A)(2)W&I]; Case no. 213134

23:50— Kenneth Ryan Vaughn, 35, of Denver, CO, was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 213135

December 04, 2021

02:38— Macario Bravo Lazaro, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213137

December 05, 2021

06:18— Jose Angel Salmerondolores, 25, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of CA46 and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213152

03:50— Danielle Elizabeth Lacayo, 22, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Las Tablas and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213153

19:55— Sergio Mata Escobedo, 30, transient, was arrested on the 700 block of 20th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-3158

20:06— Steven Lee Graham, 40, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Park St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 213157

Atascadero Police Department

November 22, 2021

00:21— Joshua McLeod Harris, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9000 block of West Front Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 213003

13:45— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY:OWNER REQUEST [602(O)(2)]; Case no. 213011

14:33— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 213006

14:33— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], PETTY THEFT [484(A)]; Case no. 213005

21:25— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201817

21:25— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201396

November 25, 2021

18:45— Fernando Manuel Mendozagonzalez, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Seville Ln. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 213041

21:51— Derrick NMN Adams, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on State Highway 41 and Mercedes Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 213042

November 26, 2021

00:15— Nicholas Bernier Rivera, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 213044

16:15— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 213051

November 28, 2021

15:15— Sara Kay Matheny, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 213064

15:15— Sara Kay Matheny, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 202308

15:15— Sara Kay Matheny, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210560

19:12— Rochelle Diane Conrow, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 213065

20:08— Jessica Lee Rouse, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of E Front Rd. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 213066

November 29, 2021

11:46— Anthony Vargas, 60, was booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 213068

December 02, 2021

15:16— Joshua Harrison, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], VIOLATION PAROLE-FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:PEEK INTO INHABITED BUILDING [547(I); Case no. 213094

20:58— Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, transient, was arrested on the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave. and booked for BATTERY ON PERSON [242], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 213095

December 03, 2021

15:22— Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, transient, was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], SEXUAL BATTERY [243.4(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 213102

December 04, 2021

20:54— William Lewis Longfellow, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 213116

22:28— Jonathan Lewis Eugster, 31, transient, was arrested on the corner of E Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/008 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 213117

December 05, 2021

07:00— Danielle Brie Koehler, 37, was booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 213118

