Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 21, 2022

23:53— Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo was on-view arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223637

advertisement

12:42— William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223639

14:28— David Michael Harris, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223640

November 22, 2022

08:52— Braulio Delarosa, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Quarterhorse Ln. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223645

09:52— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on 24th St. and US HWY 101 N/b Onramp for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223646

11:28— Francisco Cueva, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223647

14:23— Jorge Mansfield, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223651

20:15— Joshua Corey King, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223657

20:12— Kimberly Dairys Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Spring St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223658

19:05— Francisco Cuevas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223655

November 23, 2022

07:08— Erick Roberto Cervantes, of Inglewood, CA, was on-view arrested at Eagle Energy for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223661

20:55— Derrek Jeffrey White, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of 24th St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223670

20:04— Brandon Spencer Bathurst, was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Dorothy Ct. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223669

20:01— Kendra Suzanne Perry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC]; Case no. 223668

17:05— Lorenso Sanches, of Shandon was summoned/cited on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC]; Case no. 223666

November 24, 2022

02:13— Mario Ortizvasquez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223672

13:25— Blaine Edward McKinley, of Santa Clara, CA, was taken into custody at La Bellasera Hotel for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], BURGLARY [459PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 223675

23:42— Juan Daniel Carloscarbajal, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223677

November 25, 2022

14:01— Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223680

14:07— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; 223680

17:57— Nevil Jasser Barahonamonge, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 530 block of Vine St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 223683

November 26, 2022

00:43— Ashley Ann Croom, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223692

00:22— Shelby Kay Blank, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 34th St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223691

04:56— Rene Antonio Jimenez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1600 block of Poppy Ln. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223694

18:15— Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles was arrested for Petty Theft [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223698

November 27, 2022

16:57— Latanya Marie Bell, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 190158

10:20— Allison Rae Trammel, of Paso Robles was arrested for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223704

22:40— Judaben Cordero, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223712

Atascadero Police Department

November 21, 2022

13:45— Kyle Thomas Isabel, 36, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222923

21:11— Clara Kathern Echevarriaanguiano, 40, of Creston was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Solano Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222926

November 22, 2022

22:00— Julian Ramon Gomez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222958

November 24, 2022

00:30— Brandon Marshall Greeninger, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Cascada Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222965

November 25, 2022

21:09— John Trevor Dalton, 27, of Hanford, CA, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)]; Case no. 222980

November 26, 2022

20:50— Connor Michael Anderson, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4900 block of Alamo Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222985

November 27, 2022

01:29— Jack Gonzalez, 24, of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222986

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...