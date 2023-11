Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 20, 2023

00:40 — Christopher Ruschhaupt, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th St for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 2338038

13:49 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233806

15:55 — William Cowan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233808

20:04 — Luis Maldonadocortez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st and Spring St for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 233810

19:45 — Celso Hernandezcortiz, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick and Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233810

19:45 — Ismael Canogarcia, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick and Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233810

22:26 — Christina Andante, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233812

00:00 — Brandon Luqueno, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1600 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233809

November 21, 2023

01:04 — Ryan Sears, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of N. River Rd and River Oaks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233814

00:43 — Antonio Gonzalez, of King City was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233813

01:57 — David Petty, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 21st St and Park St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233815

17:06 — Melissa Thompson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Creston Rd for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 233821

20:54 — Grace Hall, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233825

19:30 — Jonathan Imig, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Oak St for 14th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233823

November 22, 2023

07:47 — Valerie Dunham, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 500 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233826

11:54 — Franklin HuiHui, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 233831

11:58 — Juan Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 233831

14:23 — Cameron Waller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 9000 Castillo Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233832

20:47 — Denise Vandyk, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 7th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233835

20:28 — Ryan Halsey, of Templeton was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233834

November 23, 2023

01:53 — Vicente Franciscolopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Beechwood Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233836

12:54 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 28th and Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233838

02:03 — Rafael Valencia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring St for BURGLARY [459PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233837

20:30 — Channah Sorensen, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Buttercup Ln for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233841

November 24, 2023

01:11 — Genaro Abarca, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Cedarwood Dr for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233843

01:05 — Tayler Culver, of Lake Tahoe was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233842

15:01 — Kymberly Hoke, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Santa Ynez Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233850

19:10 — Victor Smith, of Atascadero was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233852

22:20 — Andres Perez, of San Miguel was summoned/cited on the corner of Rt 46E and Golden Hill Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233855

November 25, 2023

01:57 — Fidel Morenogonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233857

01:19 — Argenis Zepedagrande, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 18th St and Park St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233856

03:25 — Brett Maloney, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr for POSSESSION OF DRUGS WHILE ARMED [11370.1(A)HS], FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233858

21:30 — Rene Jimenez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Driftwood Dr and Redwood Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233863

21:53 — Kathryn Andrews, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233865

November 26, 2023

01:55 — Victor Lavergne, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233867

03:29 — Timothy Morse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Playa Cr and Experimental Station for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233868

04:56 — Santiago Encarnaciomartinez, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of Orchard Dr and Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233869

14:40 — Lilah Wood, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233872

17:45 — Yolanda Dealba, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Pine St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233873

Atascadero Police Department

November 21, 2023

16:31 — Paul Houseman, was arrested on Portola Rd and Morro Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232309

