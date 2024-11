Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 18, 2024

00:00 — Ernesto Flores, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 244039

14:24 — Alexandra Butler, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 2000 Block of North River Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 244044

16:14 — Olivera Mairani, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 244045

16:14 — Magdalena Santos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 244045

18:55 — Michael Haller, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 244049

21:11 — Raymond Williams, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244051

23:14 — Maria Escobargarcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 244053

November 19, 2024

14:29 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 6th and Park Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244057

10:53 — Sylvia Smith, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th and Vine Street for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 244055

20:46 — Jason Nogo, of Fresno County was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 244060

22:11 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on River Oaks for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244061

November 20, 2024

20:01 — James Fuller, of Pismo Beach was on view arrest on the 800 block of Marlbank Place for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 244059

20:10 — Rene Bauer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Marl Bank Place for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 244059

November 21, 2024

21:21 — Braiden Vandegrift, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the

300 block of 15th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244090

21:21 — Francisco Martinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 300 block of 15th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 244090

November 22, 2024

22:53 — Katrina Imig, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of 24th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244104

22:23 — Wayne Jones, of Delta was on view arrest on the 400 block of 24th Street for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 244104

15:54 — Robert Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2500 block of Cattleman Way for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 244094

November 23, 2024

23:29 — Johnny Rubright, of Irvine was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244106

00:23 — Alberic Nault, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of 20th St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 244105

01:40 — Samantha Hilands, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244107

16:20 — Daniel Otis, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 244110

Atascadero Police Department

November 18, 2024

11:40 — Chase Diedrich, was arrested on the 7600 block of Santa Ysabel Ave for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 242012

November 19, 2024

11:09 — Alecia Brown, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real. Case no. 242018

12:29 — Devin Menane, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242018

November 20, 2024

09:11 — Joseph Smaglik, was arrested on Halcon Rd and Calle Milano for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242022

10:44 — Jan Johnson, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 242023

22:53 — Fadi Danial, was arrested on the 101 NB and San Anselmo Rd for WARRANT/M, Case no. 242030

November 21, 2024

23:24 — Greg Rodkey, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242037

November 22, 2024

16:26 — Daniel Downing, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242047

November 24, 2024

16:06 — Adam Matula, was arrested on the 10000 block of West Front Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]

