Paso Robles Police Department

November 17, 2020

12:15— Jacqueline Owens of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202647

16:40— Alexander Michael Yciano of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202652

November 18, 2020

01:09— Lauro Robert Valenzuela of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202656

21:45— Jeffrey Daniel Adams of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 20-2662

November 19, 2020

15:31— Adon Oliva of Mendota was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC]; Case no. 202669

19:45— Marjorie E Foster of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC]; Case no. 202672

21:21— Katrina Li Persons of Paso Robles was released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202674

November 20, 2020

11:46— Ross Newman Irot of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2678

22:48— Henry Lopez of Shandon was released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202682

November 21, 2020

21:14— Rudy Flores of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202689

November 22, 2020

05:00— Carmelo Montealegregalicia of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202690

Atascadero Police Department

November 16, 2020

22:46— Jazzmin Marie Estrada, transient, was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], THEFT OF MAIL [530.5(E)PC]; Case no. 202736

November 17, 2020

00:54— Stanley Carbajal of Long Beach was booked for DRIVER’S LICENSE, REFUSE TO PROVIDE [12951(B)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202737

07:51— Mitchell Robert Cryer of Paso Robles was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202738

14:33— Paul Daniel Cowley of Sacramento was booked for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 202740

20:54— Matthew Jason Mack of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202742

November 18, 2020

11:28— Cesar Augusto Garcia of Oxnard was cited for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(A)PC]; Case no. 202745

11:43— Tatiana Daniel Souza of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202746

15:52— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR SHOPLIFT [459.5(A)PC MISD], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202749

November 19, 2020

01:45— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202750

10:28— Hailey Lynae Bartholomew, transient, was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202753

10:28— Jonathan Michael Imig of San Miguel was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS]; Case no. 202753

11:54— Andrew Michael Powell, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202751

November 20, 2020

11:10— Mark Allen Rush of Atascadero was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202762

17:09— John Jesse Brill, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202765

17:40— Sarah Elizabeth Lilley of Atascadero was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202766

20:58— Christopher Paul Dolan of Atascadero was booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/FORMER SPOUSE [273.5(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202767

November 21, 2020

00:00— James Douglas Anderson, transient, was booked for OBSTRUCTING PERSON’S MOVEMENT PUBLIC PLACE [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202770

00:27— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley of Atascadero was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202768

08:00— James Douglas Anderson, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202769

12:59— Anthony Richard Cantrelle of Paso Robles was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202771

18:26— Nicolas Gonzalez of Templeton was cited for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 202773

21:31— Anthony Julius Gentile, transient, was booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202777

