Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 15, 2021

13:30— Donald Roy Scantlin, 71, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212961

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

20:13— Jilberto Nunez Sabedra, 30, transient, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2964

November 16, 2021

11:42— Evelyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212969

17:48— Mary Angela Fleming, 62, of Morro Bay was released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 21-2975

21:57— Nancy Gijon, 27, of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 212977

November 17, 2021

16:19— Jesus Guadalupe Chavarria, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212983

18:50— Jose Guadalupe Villanueva Perez, 53, of Elk Grove, CA, was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212987

19:12— Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 211988

November 18, 2021

19:40— Jordan Waine Robert Hollingshead, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212999

21:35— Joseph James McCallum, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 213001

November 20, 2021

01:24— Iysley Anthony Mason, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Navajo Ave. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213014

01:52— Spencer Neils Boerman, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213015

November 21, 2021

03:01— Sarah Joy Furr, 38, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 730 block of Cherry St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], BATTERY POLICE OFFICER/OTHER EMERGENCY [243(B)PC]; Case no. 213022

09:20— Fred Gonzales, 39, of Redondo Beach, CA, was arrested on the 100 block of Calle Propano and booked and released for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-3023

Atascadero Police Department

November 15, 2021

10:10— Joseph Michael Maldonado, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 212931

November 16, 2021

01:59— Andres Rodriguez, 42, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Arcade Rd. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212939

03:27— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 212940

09:45— Steven Ray Navarro, 28, of Paso Robles was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192794

12:46— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 212951

November 17, 2021

09:06— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211158

09:06— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DESTROY/CONCEAL EVIDENCE [135], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212960

09:06— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211170

09:06— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202667

09:42- Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 26, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 212961

10:44— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 212964

17:21— Benjamin Scott Buckley, 42, of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 212968

19:29— William Joseph Lee, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5300 block of Palma Ave. and booked for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 212970

November 18, 2021

21:43— Joseph John Perez, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 212981

21:43— Kristin Rachelle DeJong, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212981

22:47— Timothy Lane Burch, 49, of Cayucos was arrested on the 11000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210766

November 19, 2021

12:20— Brandon Scott Welch, 31, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and El Bordo Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200915

13:56— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of Via Ave. and Ensenada Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212984

November 20, 2021

02:10— Susan Corine Hooker, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212988

November 21, 2021

02:00— Nicholas Todd Maddox, 28, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of SB HWY 101 and Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212998

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211603

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202159

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 191877

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211716

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201833

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 203007

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211388

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200489

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200518

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201562

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 201753

21:32— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201642

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...