Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 14, 2022

01:36— Guillermo Leytonmendez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223567

02:20— Sierra Rose Fleming, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223568

09:12— James Allen Hallett, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223569

17:24— Alexandra Rose Girado, of Morro Bay was on-view arrested on the 500 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC]; Case no. 223573

18:41— Amy Elizabeth Levin, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223574

22:41— Daniel Garcialopez, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223576

November 15, 2022

01:07— Bennett Leescott Canada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 223577

08:27— Janine Laurice Cesena, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Vine St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC]; Case no. 223580

19:34— Michelle Lynnete Graham, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on Southbound Hwy 101 for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223589

16:58— Almir Corral, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Ramada Dr. for CRIMINAL THREATS [422(A)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 223587

November 16, 2022

23:27- Leon Michael McCauley, transient, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 16th St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223598

22:06— Eloy Zavalaesquivel, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1800 block of Driftwood Ct. for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 223597

22:06— Anthony Dominguezesquivel, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1800 block of Driftwood Ct. for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 223597

November 17, 2022

13:07— Edward Glen Hash II, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223603

November 18, 2022

02:18— Anthony Ramirez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Park St. and 34th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223607

November 19, 2022

01:36— Robert Frazier Hunt, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 101 South and Ramada Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223617

20:28— Arturo Tiultzi, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and US-101N for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223622

22:50— Serafin Gallardomendoza, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Rolling Hills Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223623

22:58— Salvador Trinidadresendiz, of Morro Bay was on-view arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 15th St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223624

November 20, 2022

01:04— Felipe Partida Moreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Commerce Way and Santa Bella for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223625

09:02— James Hahn Dewitt Thomas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3600 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223627

09:02— Gail Marie Dicus, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3600 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223627

11:00— Lino Raymond Ornelasnevarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223628

19:50— Efrain O Moreno, of San Miguel was on-view arrested at Sherwood Park for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223634

21:00— Elmer Abaisi Guerrero, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223636

21:00— Shannon Christiane Sandra, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223636

Atascadero Police Department

November 14, 2022

00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez, 30, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222859

00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez, 30, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222860

16:54— Seth Isaac Carmack, 21, of Templeton was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], STALKING [646.9(A)]; Case no. 222862

22:29— Ezequiel Avileslopez, 22, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222868

November 15, 2022

10:15— Jack Philip Sands, 21, of Atascadero was booked for KIDNAPPING [207(A)], FALSE IMPRISONMENT W/VIOLENCE/ETC [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222872

20:54— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222880

November 16, 2022

11:10— Clifford Wayne Bowles, 56, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222884

11:10— Clifford Wayne Bowles, 56, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378]; Case no. 222885

19:34— Marvin Adams, 65, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6600 block of Navarette Ave. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 222889

November 18, 2022

18:59— Christopher Raber, 32, was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222904

18:59— Christopher Raber, 32, of Atascadero was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 222905

22:36— Ximena Ortega Lopez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222907

November 19, 2022

00:26— Jay Pankajbhai Patel, 26, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the 9000 block of W Front Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222908

November 20, 2022

03:51— Alec Wayne Del Rio, 25, of Creston was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222912

13:45— Christopher Riley Fields, 34, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222914

20:29— Francisco Javier Gutierrez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8800 block of Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222918

