Paso Robles Police Department

November 11, 2024

00:47 — Kristoffer Barron, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 26th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 243953

00:18 — Artemio Mendezhernandez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 243951

19:34 — Ross Irot, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 243958

14:32 — Phillip Krohn, of Santa Monica was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Pine Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 243955

November 12, 2024

01:33 — Tanisha McDaniel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243960

07:50 — Tanisha McDaniel, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Vine Street for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 243963

20:31 — Miguel Calderonperez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Hwy 46E for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 243974

November 13, 2024

07:54 — Nathaniel Singleton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 243978

07:43 — Daniel Stainbrook, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 243978

07:49 — Patrick Dempseygreen, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 243978

11:00 —Michael Haller, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the Salinas Riverbed for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243981

12:53 — Christine Whalen, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 243984

22:38 — Johnnie Cooper, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Park Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 243989

November 14, 2024

07:30 — Thomas Brooks, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243990

07:30 — Mickayla Reid, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243990

09:14 — Angelica Smith, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Hwy 46E and 24th Street for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 243991

09:58 — Chelsea Burch, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243992

17:00 — Clemente Nevarez, of Paso Robles was arrested for EMBEZZLEMENT [503 PC], Case no. 243999

19:04 — Kenna Brooks, of Paso Robles was arrested for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242444

19:04 — Kenna Brooks, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Moran Cr. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 244000

November 15, 2024

02:58 — Bradley Lee, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 244003

03:26 — Austin Willis, was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 244004

08:53 — Hugo Samayo, was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 244007

20:44 — Emanuel Ruizortiz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Santa Fe Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244021

November 16, 2024

00:48 — Raul Floresmorales, of Paso Robles was arrested DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 244022

01:55 — Ivan Avilesperez, of Paso Robles was arrested for CYCLING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [21200.5VC], Case no. 244023

21:58 — Michael Tidd, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 244032

21:19 — Nichole Nash, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave, for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 244032

08:30 — Angel Bustamantevancio, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 200 block of Santa Cruz for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 244024

Atascadero Police Department

November 11, 2024

04:55 — Mario Pena, was arrested on the 8600 block of Santa Rosa Rd for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 241973

November 14, 2024

01:30 — Atxulivan Garcia, was arrested on San Anselmo Rd and El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241986

November 16, 2024

04:53 — Alize Campbell, was arrested on El Camino Real and Ash St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 242000

