Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 09, 2020

01:14— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202580

10:52— Robert William Dantonio of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202584

11:23— Claude Regan Keefover of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 202585

November 10, 2020

17:57— Alfredo Quintero Paz of Paso Robles for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202598

22:41— Leon Curtis Roberts of Grover Beach was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 202600

November 11, 2020

01:21— Spencer Layne Drayton of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC]; Case no. 20-2601

November 12, 2020

10:26— Christopher Alfred Babinczki of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2608

22:07— Mictania Guadalupe Villasenorrobles of Paso Robles was released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202613

November 13, 2020

00:09— Andrea Pachecosanchez of Vandenberg was released to a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202615

00:09— Alexis Sanchez of Vandenberg was released to a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], DAMAGING JAIL PROPERTY [4600(A)PC]; Case no. 202615

17:15— Alain Michael Pompey of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202622

November 14, 2020

01:47— Erica Ann Bean of Winterpark, Colorado was released to a peach officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202623

November 15, 2020

00:00— Marco Martinezpacheco of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 202632

Atascadero Police Department

November 09, 2020

00:08— Rodolfo Jose Gonzalez-Hernandez of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202666

10:37— Julian Ramon Gomez, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202667

12:00— Darlene Marion Moore, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202668

12:55— Daniel Adam Dailey of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202669

13:34— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, transient, was booked for REFUSING TO LEAVE PROPERTY NOT OPEN TO GENERAL PUBLIC AT OWN [602(O)(2)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC]; Case no. 202670

14:15— Justin Wayne Knoedler, transient, was cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 202671

18:42— Claude Regan Keefover of Paso Robles was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202673

23:59— Edward Daniel Dowless of Paso Robles was booked for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851VC]; Case no. 202676

November 10, 2020

04:33— Trevor William Simmons, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202678

07:58— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, transient, was cited for BUILDING RED TAG ENFORCEMENT [12-1.05 ATMC]; Case no. 202680

07:58— Paul Daniel Cowley of Sacramento was cited for BUILDING RED TAG ENFORCEMENT [12-1.05 ATMC]; Case no. 202680

08:00— Julian Ramon Gomez, transient, was booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202680

15:00— Evan Matthew Mazza of Santa Margarita was booked for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202686

November 11, 2020

00:03— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, transient, was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC]; Case no. 202687

02:13— Dalton James Lone of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202688

07:22— Shaunna Michelle Stafford of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202690

November 12, 2020

07:40— Andrew Michael Powell, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202695

22:45— Justin Dean Winefeldt, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202700

23:45— Raul Preciado of Atascadero was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202701

November 13, 2020

16:48— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton of San Luis Obispo was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202710

November 15, 2020

02:06— Courtnee Nicole Corwin of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC]; Case no. 202724

06:58— Ivee Faith Collins of Atascadero was booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON FIANCE/DATING RELATIONSHIP: CURR [273.5(A)(3)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 202726

