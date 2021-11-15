Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 09, 2021

17:21— Celerino Gervaciochavez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on Meadowlark Rd. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2912

November 10, 2021

05:44— Andrew Stanley, 18, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], TAMPERING/INJURING VEHICLE OR CONTENTS [10852VC], PROWLING/PEEKING IN DOOR/WINDOW [647(I)PC]; Case no. 212914

11:07— Arthur John Watson, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212918

16:08— Guillermo Maldonadogalvez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-2920

18:14— Francisco Ortiz Guerrero, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2922

November 11, 2021

12:42— Jose Luis Salinas Villarreal, 36, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2927

13:07— Jonathan Michael Imig, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of Via Camelia and Riverglen Dr. and released to a third party for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212928

November 12, 2021

09:00— Allison Rae Trammel, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212934

14:34— Erica Lynn King, 41, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to third party for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212936

14:37— Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 212936

November 13, 2021

01:30— Jose Guadalupe Cano, 20, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212941

22:08— Patrick Raymond King, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212947

22:10— Bronson Cole Vanfleet, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212947

November 14, 2021

20:57— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 211128

Atascadero Police Department

November 09, 2021

00:00— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211275

00:09— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211274

00:09— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)]; Case no. 212875

00:09— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211327

00:09— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211663

00:09— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 211380

09:48— Travis Dee Reeder, 27, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC METAL KNUCKLES [21810]; Case no. 212878

17:05— Julia Lydia Savage, 31, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212880

November 10, 2021

00:57— Michael Donovan Rothgarn, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212888

01:07— Lance Lee Robinson, 50, was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212889

01:36— Robert Nathaniel Kuhn, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto and Olmeda Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212890

01:49— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto and Olmeda Ave. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212890

13:40— Kimberly Sheri Bell, 53, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9000 block of Pino Solo Ave. and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], STALKING [646.9(A)]; Case no. 212892

November 11, 2021

22:48— David George Nunez, 68, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Cortina Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212907

November 12, 2021

15:15— Stephanie Anne Castaneda, 33, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 8900 block of Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 212908

15:15— Duane Patrick James, 28, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 212908

15:15— Maritza Serena Hernandez, 27, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 8900 block of Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 212908

23:17— Rocky J Rowland, 43, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210157

23:17— Rocky J Rowland, 43, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212913

23:23— Katelyn Elizabeth Coffey, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212913

November 13, 2021

08:41— Marshall Athan Badgett, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of San Marcos Rd. and booked for ASSAULT WITH FIREARM ON PERSON [245(A)(2)], WILLFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM IN A GROSSLY NEGLIGENT MANNER [246.3(A)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 212916

22:59— Alexandra Nicole Butler, 28, of Templeton was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212923

