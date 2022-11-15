Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 11, 2022

01:55— Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 100 block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223495

23:43— Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC]; Case no. 223502

November 08, 2022

01:16— Santiago Ortizortiz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223503

09:57— Kaylee Anne Sonniksen, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1700 block of Wade Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223507

10:46— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223509

November 09, 2022

04:55— Darin Christopher Willis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223517

10:15— Jesse Daniel Pardo, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223519

November 10, 2022

12:06— Ottie Webb, of Carlsbad, CA, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223528

23:37— Edward Eugene Edlin, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223533

November 11, 2022

00:07— Jose Rivashernandez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223534

08:06— Michael Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223535

09:59— Robert Myers, of Bakersfield, CA, was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for BURGLARY [459PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 223536

14:54— Abib Priscila Ortiz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Creston Rd. for FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 223538

21:24— Manuel Vasquezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Lana St. and Nanette Ln. for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223544

19:00— Belinda Evangeline Campbell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 830 block of Nicklaus St. for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223542

19:00— Naomi Gehrke, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Amber Garin Pl. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223546

November 12, 2022

22:09— Jason Lynn Allen, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on N. River Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223560

November 13, 2022

23:04— Edgar Ivan Diegomendoza, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223566

Atascadero Police Department

November 07, 2022

04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi Galindo, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3200 block of El Camino Real and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222813

04:15— Lance Lee Robinson, 50, transient, was arrested on the 3200 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222812

22:28— Gary Wayne Benites, 66, of Atascadero was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 222820

November 08, 2022

21:44— Donald Wade Higgins, 41, of Templeton was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5(A)]; Case no. 222833

21:44— Donald Wade Higgins, 41, of Templeton was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222834

