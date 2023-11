Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 06, 2023

09:46 — Erica Paramo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233650

00:59 — Anatolio Garciamendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 15th and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233653

22:19 — Darel Penner, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Capital Hill for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233661

16:33 — Andrew Lucas, of Atascadero was on view arrest on North River Rd and Union Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233660

November 07, 2023

01:25 — David Twichell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on 24th St and 101 SB on Ramp for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233662

15:46 — Alfredo Paz, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233670

20:32 — Evaangelina Silva, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2100 block of N River Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233671

21:37 — Serena Becerra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Nicklaus and Oakhill for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233673

November 08, 2023

01:51 — Alex Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233675

08:20 — Markell Adams, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Dry Creek and Airport Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233675

16:00 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 12th and Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233682

November 09, 2023

20:14 — Eric Zollo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 233693

00:00 — Gabriel Venturalopez, of San Miguel was summoned/cited for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 233685

November 10, 2023

02:03 — Elise’s Castrorodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrested on the corner of 23rd St and Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 233695

11:18 — Virginia Brown, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Dorothy St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 233697

13:40 — Krystal Spangle, of Atascadero was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233701

16:20 — Braulio Floresgomez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233703

21:13 — Alexis Vargasgarcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 block of Oak St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233707

23:30 — Evaangelina Silva, of Shandon was on view arrest on North River Rd at River Oaks for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233708

17:03 — Martin Camposmuniz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 4300 block of Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233705

November 11, 2023

01:57 — William Fuentesvalladares, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Shannon Hill and Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233710

14:44 — Janice Raehn, of Templeton was summoned/cited on the 1700 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233714

16:06 — Daniel Arroyo, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Union Rd and Skyview Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233715

17:34 — Joseph Godfrey, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Spring St for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 233718

20:16 — Rene McKinley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Cedarwood at Ebony for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233718

23:34 — Kaela Nancolas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 70 block of 12th St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 233721

November 12, 2023

02:04 — Jesus Barajasanguiano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 17th St and Oak St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. Case no. 233723

00:00 — Miguel Paramodiaz, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233726

17:00 — Troy Massey, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233729

21:23 — Rafael Valencia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th St and Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233733

Atascadero Police Department

November 08, 2023

00:50 — Lawrence Williamson III, was arrested on the 2000 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232234

20:30 — Adrianna Powell, was arrested on the 11300 block of Santa Lucia Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 232242

November 10, 2023

11:22 — John Paoli, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 232251

November 11, 2023

00:59 — Kayley Miller, was arrested on the 4600 block of Portola Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232254

18:21 — Leovardo Hernandezaguillar, was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Cr and Cuesta Ct for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232256

