Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 31, 2022

00:27— Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223404

01:19— Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was on-view arrested on the 1600 block of Skyview Dr. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223405

15:04— Gene Louis Krallman, transient, was summoned/cited in the City Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223409

23:59— Darin Christopher Willis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223415

13:39— Ryan Paul Allen Dubruler, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel Ave. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223408

November 01, 2022

01:03— Dustin James Wyke, of Atascadero was taken into custody on Pine Street 101 Southbound for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223416

02:13— Leonardo Ismael Toralu, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223418

04:31— Humberto Arambula, of Long Beach, CA, was on-view arrested at Budget Inn for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223420

13:52— Manuel Ramirez Stone, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Ysabel Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223428

23:33— Tucker Caridad, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on 101NB at Paso Robles St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223433

21:12— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd.(Walmart) for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223432

November 02, 2022

02:20— Marcelino Lopezcuellar, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223435

10:13— Cassandra Haller, of Ucaipa, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of Oak Meadow Ln. and Buttercup Ln. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223439

12:02— Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223440

November 03, 2022

20:43— Jose Natividad Lopezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 54 block of 12th St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223390

00:37— Dustin Joseph Kagle, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 3300 block of Spring St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 223448

23:02— Thomas Dimmick, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223458

November 04, 2022

09:52— Cassandra Haller, of Ucaipa, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Riverside Ave. for BATTERY [242PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223463

23:12— Moses Gonzalezvasquez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 32nd St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223472

November 05, 2022

13:45— Stephanie Jean Frautschi, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223477

13:34— Javier Rosas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223476

20:03— Hector M Hernandezgarcia, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2000 block of Pine St. for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 223480

20:01— Carlos Paul Cervantes, of Grover Beach was taken into custody on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Creston Rd. for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223479

19:42— Colby Wallace Lancaster, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Creston Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223479

22:25— Albino Gonzalezvillanueva, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of 20th St. for WILLFULLY REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH A POLICE OFFICER [2800(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223481

November 06, 2022

00:58— Aileen S Camacho, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Park St. and 14th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223482

01:06— Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223484

02:00— Christopher Patrick Meloon, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223484

13:05— Benjamin Christopher Drahos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 300 block of Melody Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223486

19:51— Juan Mendozasantiago, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 100 block of Oak St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223493

23:29— Felipe Remigiovazquez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223494

Atascadero Police Department

October 31, 2022

21:39— Rodolfo Jose Gonzalez Hernandez, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Montecito Ave. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222768

21:39— Rodolfo Jose Gonzalez Hernandez, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Montecito Ave. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222769

November 01, 2022

03:37— Craig Carter Scott, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222770

17:42— Joshua Evan Munson, 30, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222778

November 02, 2022

15:45— Justin Shane Hatcher, 35, of Morro Bay was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222784

15:45— Justin Shane Hatcher, 35, of Morro Bay was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222782

November 03, 2022

09:11— Dennis Jack McCauley, 64, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of Portola Rd. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222788

November 06, 2022

00:48— Daniel Lopezortiz, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Principal Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222809

