Paso Robles Police Department

October 25, 2021

19:47— Primo Baggiolini, 80, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 130 block of Via Fuchsia and booked and released for CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC NOT RO [25850(C)(6)PC]; Case no. 21-2783

October 26, 2021

22:52— David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested for TRESPASSING [602PC]; Case no. 212784

10:26— Felix Diazandrade, 37, of Bakersfield, CA, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212786

October 27, 2021

21:24— Thomas Marshel Crow, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC]; Case no. 212795

October 28, 2021

09:20— Michael Brandon Reyes, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202877

October 29, 2021

13:18— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 21-2810

17:28— Michael Leroy Gobbell, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on Airport Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212817

23:12— Tyler Scott Abney, 30, of Templeton was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2820

October 30, 2021

01:44— Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, transient, was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2822

02:06— Dustin Davis Laub, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of 12th St. and released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212823

08:06— Gilberto Ibarra Arevalo, 48, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212824

09:51— Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211968

October 31, 2021

00:17— Thomas Lawrence Green, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Bolen Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212830

02:00— Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the 700 block of 12th St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 212831

20:18— Bennett Lee Scott Canada, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for TRANSIENT FAIL TO REGISTER/UPDATE [290.011(A)PC]; Case no. 212835

Atascadero Police Department

October 25, 2021

09:42— William Edward Waterman, 44, was arrested on the corner of West Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212737

14:20— Tristan Graeme Ehrheart, 38, of Atascadero was booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 212741

October 27, 2021

00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR: WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210891

00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5];Case no. 202860

00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5];Case no. 202641

21:13— Jacob Robert Watkins, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212768

October 28, 2021

04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 211646

04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193228

04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212769

04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202471

04:22— Stephany Dawn Mottbell, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212768

October 29, 2021

10:25— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211574

October 30, 2021

00:55— Jaime Gilrodriguez, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the 5600 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR: WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212791

October 31, 2021

02:07— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212796

