Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
October 25, 2021
19:47— Primo Baggiolini, 80, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 130 block of Via Fuchsia and booked and released for CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC NOT RO [25850(C)(6)PC]; Case no. 21-2783
October 26, 2021
22:52— David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested for TRESPASSING [602PC]; Case no. 212784
10:26— Felix Diazandrade, 37, of Bakersfield, CA, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212786
October 27, 2021
21:24— Thomas Marshel Crow, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC]; Case no. 212795
October 28, 2021
09:20— Michael Brandon Reyes, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202877
October 29, 2021
13:18— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 21-2810
17:28— Michael Leroy Gobbell, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on Airport Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212817
23:12— Tyler Scott Abney, 30, of Templeton was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2820
October 30, 2021
01:44— Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, transient, was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2822
02:06— Dustin Davis Laub, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of 12th St. and released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212823
08:06— Gilberto Ibarra Arevalo, 48, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212824
09:51— Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211968
October 31, 2021
00:17— Thomas Lawrence Green, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Bolen Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212830
02:00— Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the 700 block of 12th St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 212831
20:18— Bennett Lee Scott Canada, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for TRANSIENT FAIL TO REGISTER/UPDATE [290.011(A)PC]; Case no. 212835
Atascadero Police Department
October 25, 2021
09:42— William Edward Waterman, 44, was arrested on the corner of West Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212737
14:20— Tristan Graeme Ehrheart, 38, of Atascadero was booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 212741
October 27, 2021
00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR: WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210891
00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5];Case no. 202860
00:00— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10100 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5];Case no. 202641
21:13— Jacob Robert Watkins, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212768
October 28, 2021
04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 211646
04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193228
04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212769
04:20— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202471
04:22— Stephany Dawn Mottbell, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212768
October 29, 2021
10:25— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211574
October 30, 2021
00:55— Jaime Gilrodriguez, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the 5600 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR: WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212791
October 31, 2021
02:07— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212796