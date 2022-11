Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 24, 2022

10:47— Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223320

16:49— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223325

20:25— Jeremy Nehemiah Wooldridge, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 223328

21:25— Jonathan Alexzander Maalouf, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223329

22:00— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223330

20:44— Abib Priscila Ortiz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Creston Rd. for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223327

08:47— Lilia Hernandezcorrales, of Morro Bay was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223319

16:02— Anthony Pamfilo Espinozamendoza, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Park St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223323

October 25, 2022

02:28— Tyrece Orlando Hempstead, of National City, CA, was on-view arrested on Hwy101 and 46E for MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223331

October 26, 2022

00:12— Jesus Lucas Ruizortiz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Capitol Hill for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223341

00:41— Salvador Vargascampocerde, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Capitol Hill for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223341

07:49— Lucas Allan Johnson, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robes St. for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 223343

10:53— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 223346

13:10— Johnnie Eirvin Cooper, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223348

14:47— Carmelo Montealegregalicia, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Spring St. and 34th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223349

17:42— Sondra Whitneyann Schmidt, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223351

October 27, 2022

23:55— Emily Ann Goree, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Park St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223355

22:07— Jacob Joseph Hamby, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Vista Grande St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223364

22:16— Troy Austin Massey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 11th St. and Park St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223365

21:56— Trevor Chase Strange, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Vista Grande St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223364

October 28, 2022

01:53— Jonathan Bravo, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 640 block of Bolen Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223366

02:22— Paulino Albinovivar, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3000 block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223367

12:14— Tyra Maria Adams, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the 1600 block of Commerce Way for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223368

12:41— Marisela Mariah Flores, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223370

16:59— Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1300 block of Pine St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223373

October 29, 2022

02:43— Tye William Madsen, of San Luis Obispo was on-view arrested on CA-101S for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223378

19:08— Carlos Espinobarros, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223382

October 30, 2022

01:43— Jose Angel Sotozarco, of San Jose, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of 34th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223391

14:27— Jerren Marr Snow, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC]; Case no. 223398

20:25— Fernando Santos, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Experimental Station for BURGLARY [459PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223403

Atascadero Police Department

October 25, 2022

13:11— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 37, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222718

17:45— Juan Carlos Lazaro, 43, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222720

October 26, 2022

08:25— Elliott John Tujeja, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222724

18:25— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222734

18:25— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222735

October 27, 2022

16:13— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [853.8]; Case no. 222741

October 28, 2022

19:45— Darrick John Friedrichsen, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222752

19:45— Darrick John Friedrichsen, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222751

21:25— James Flynn Erdman, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222753

October 29, 2022

02:48— Yesenia Ivette Nunezbettinghaus, was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [813]; Case no. 222754

05:13— Filberto Linos Corrales, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222755

18:31— Adam Prince Stanleyolson, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for CAUSE INJ ELDER/DEP ADULT [368(B)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222759

01:29— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUGL [647(F)]; Case no. 222762

07:44— Timothy Ray Nowak, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of West Front Rd. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222760

