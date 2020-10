Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 19, 2020

01:47— Anthony Michael Flores of San Miguel was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 202391

23:49— Leon Curtis Roberts of Grover Beach was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202403

October 20, 2020

04:45— Justin Reed Billips of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 202405

09:45— Evan Alexander Baker of Paso Robles was released to another agency for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], VANDALISM/GRAFFITI [594(A)(1)PC], BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC-]; Case no. 202401

12:13— Lisa Stevens of Paso Robles was medically released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2409

October 21, 2020

01:50— Harold Louis Barry was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], PUBLIC NUISANCE [372PC]; Case no. 202416

02:50— Jit Kuar Cervelli of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2417

13:51— Nicholas Uhunoman of Paso Robles was released to a third party for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 202421

October 24, 2020

06:12— Joseph Michael Johnson of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202440

10:03— Rachael Elizabeth Nelson of Atascadero was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], COMMERCE/TRANSFER/POSS BILLY CLUB [22210PC], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE ON PERSON [21510(B)PC]; Case no. 202441

October 25, 2020

02:59— Servando Lugo German of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202445

15:03— Steve Melo Teixeira, transient, was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202449

Atascadero Police Department

October 19, 2020

01:50— Nathan Charles Bruns of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202479

17:59— Jonathan Alan Evans, transient, was booked for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC]; Case no. 202489

October 20, 2020

09:32— Michael Alan Conley of Santa Margarita was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202496

14:21— Jennifer Marie Hornlein of Templeton was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202502

15:53— Manuel Jesus Lopez, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202504

18:47— Shawn Edward Applehans of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202505

October 21, 2020

05:59— James Henry Molinar of Paso Robles was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 202511

16:31— Herschel McKinney Childress of San Luis Obispo was booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202514

18:43— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202516

October 22, 2020

02:12— Taylor Bruce Page of Templeton was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202518

15:43— Trevor William Simmons, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202526

21:06— Trevor William Simmons, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202528

October 23, 2020

10:40— Virginia Mercedes Mendoza of Redwood City was booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], TRANSPORTING DRUGS INTO A JAIL FACILITY [4573(A)PC]; Case no. 202529

20:47— Travis Lee Mathes, transient, was booked for ROBBERY [211PC], ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 202533

23:03— Gabriel Valanty Netz of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202534

October 24, 2020

00:20— Salvador Astorga of Fresno was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202536

07:08— Jacob James Anconik of Smith River was booked for ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 202538

October 25, 2020

01:25— Marcos Herrerarodriguez of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202543

11:05— Sharruss Boyd Humlicek of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202545

