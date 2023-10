Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 16, 2023

00:00 — Donald Orgeron, of Atascadero was arrested. Case no. 233368

00:00 — Dalton Lone, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the corner of Airport Rd and Scott St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], Case no. 233366

21:27 — Henry Savage, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Linne Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233370

23:58 — Troy Massey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233373

October 17, 2023

04:23 — Amanda Baker, of Atwater was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Buena Vista Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233374

04:56 — Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233375

10:48 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Dorthy Ct for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233376

11:42 — Isaac Nieto, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Dorthy Ct for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 233376

20:08 — Jonathan Spencer, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233383

19:56 — Dustin Baker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 240 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233382

23:32 — Bruce Eddy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233384

October 18, 2023

00:11 — Frank Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 12th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233385

02:00 — Lenis Banderas, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 3800 block of Buena Vista Dr for PRMC 21.060.090

06:15 — Joel Dominguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 7th St for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 233388

12:21 — Ross Irot, of Paso Robles was arrested on the WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233390

22:04 — Jeremiah Coleman, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233397

23:13 — Alexander Alvarado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 19th St and Vine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233399

October 19, 2023

03:13 — Ramon Paulinomorales, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233400

19:21 — Alfred Ortega, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233411

00:00 — Andres Ortizesteban, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Meadowlark Rd for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 233412

October 20, 2023

03:15 — Siris Poncelopez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233414

03:38 — Efrain Moreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd and Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233415

08:16 — Moana Swafford, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 233416

11:39 — Jason Horning, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233421

20:21 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233430

22:12 —Eddie Murillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Railroad St for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233431

October 21, 2023

04:35 — Trinity Hollis, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Country Club Dr and Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233432

17:50 — Roger Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Katherine Ct for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233435

20:36 — Gary Graham, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233436

22:02 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233438

October 22, 2023

08:57 — Mohamoud Elsayed, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 233409

02:45 — Angel Garcialara, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside and 17th ST for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233441

14:26 — Edgar Canales, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233444

16:53 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233445

20:07 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Oakhill for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233449

22:21 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233449

23:19 — Catherine Carney, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233450

Atascadero Police Department

October 16, 2023

10:37 — Jonathan Willis, was arrested on the 2000 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232105

21:57 — John McDowell, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for RELEASE UPON PROMISE TO APPEAR [40515VC], Case no. 232108

21:57 — Paul Manahan, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 232108

22:00 — Bradley Lee, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232108

22:00 — John McDowell, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for THEFT WITH ACCESS CARD INFORMATION [484(G)PC], Case no. 230657

October 17, 2023

00:36 — Travis Badger, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232110

17:49 — Jonathan Willis, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232112

October 20, 2023

10:34 — Danielle Koehler, was arrested on the 5300 block of San Benito Rd for CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)], Case no. 232117

