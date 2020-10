Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 12, 2020

05:12— Donaciano Gonzalez of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 202331

16:57— Devon Trebon Wollner of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], PERSNATE: MAKE OTHER LIABLE [529(A)(3)PC]; Case no. 202335

October 13, 2020

00:11— Adam Richard Fausel of Nipomo was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC], DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE [135PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 202338

00:58— Ted Eugene Oetting of Bakersfield was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202340

06:00— Jose Luis Carrillomendoza of Guadalupe was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 202341

10:46— Ross Newman Irot of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192192

10:54— Anthonio Paco Colon of Los Osos was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2342

10:20— Axel Joseph Mangone of Atascadero was booked and released for TRANSPORTING DRUGS INTO A JAIL FACILITY [4573PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2342

11:56— Brandon Scott Foster of San Luis Obispo was booked and released for EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 20-2342

18:13— Travis Lee Mathes of Atascadero was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 202346

19:43— Luis Enrique Lopezbarrios of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 202347

October 14, 2020

00:45— Javier Ramos of Fresno was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202349

16:37— Alexander Barrera of Shandon was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 202355

18:12— Brian Vargas of Paso Robles was released to another agency for GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2354

October 15, 2020

00:29— Silvino Chavez Martinez of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202360

02:25— Jordan Dominique Dooley of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2362

15:07— Angel Garcia of Paso Robles was released to another agency for REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 20-2365

15:50— Jesus Guadalupe Matiasvillalobos of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202366

October 16, 2020

00:08— John Hollis Drown of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202369

October 17, 2020

12:39— Jose Gil Gatica of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 20-2377

October 18, 2020

19:07— Phillisia Loretta Siddons of Atascadero was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202388

23:11— Hector Torres of Houston was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 202390

Atascadero Police Department

October 12, 2020

03:31— David Benjamin Spivak of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202421

08:48— James Gordon Korski, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202422

09:05— Karyn Marie Peterson of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202422

October 13, 2020

08:41— Jacob William Lorton of Morro Bay was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202430

11:03— Brain Webster Tavitian of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202431

14:31— Collin Earl Higbee of San Miguel was booked for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202435

21:24— Taylor Corbin Brouillard of Atascadero was cited for DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP RED LIGHT/RT TURN [21453(B)VC]

23:49— Brain Alan Flaten of Atascadero was booked for DUI W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON NOT DRIVER [23153(A)VC], .08 PERCENT ALCOHOL/CAUSING INJURY [23153(B)VC]; Case no. 202439

October 14, 2020

21:52— Kayla Marie Obert, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202448

21:52— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson of Templeton was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202448

23:55— Trevor William Simmons, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202450

October 15, 2020

00:53— Cory Willis Iliff of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202451

10:02— Gabriel Valanty Netz of Atascadero was cited for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC]; Case no. 202455

October 16, 2020

16:35— Darlene Marion Moore, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202460

16:49— Anthony William Thomas of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202462

October 18, 2020

09:45— Shaun Michael Riley of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378HS]; Case no. 202471

18:24— Kristy Nicole McGill of Atascadero was booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON COHABITANT/FORMER COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 202476

20:38— Jonathan Daniel Willis, transient, was booked for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202477

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related