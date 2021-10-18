Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 11, 2021

00:05— Alvair Riveravalera, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212640

11:01— Kira Marcel Jasper, 22, of Paso Robles was booked and released for GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212643

13:58— Michael Keith Prarat, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 150 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2644

23:12— Richard Joseph Freitas, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 212648

October 12, 2021

15:27— Edith Gutierrez, 31, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTION OF CORPORAL INJURY ON CHILD [273D(A)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 212652

20:11— Isaac Joseph Grillo, 23, of Yucaipa, CA, was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212654

October 14, 2021

15:29— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212667

16:34— Justin Wayne Knoedler, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for FICTITIOUS CHECKS:MAKES,UTTERS,PASSES,ETC [476PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212669

16:47— Lauren Morgan Forsytheblackburn, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212668

17:27— Tara Lynn Avila, 32, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201189

23:18— Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212674

October 15, 2021

00:20— Patrick Michael Shannon, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and N. River Rd. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212675

22:38— Alexander Michael Yciano, 24, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212686

October 16, 2021

00:45— Angel Geronimo, 29, of King City, CA, was arrested on the 1100 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212688

02:29— Daniel Jonathan Bensinger, 45, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212690

11:09— Phillip Dean Clark, 58, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212692

13:20— Jilberto Nunez Sabedra, 30, transient, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212693

16:06— Jason Dean Jackson, 37, transient, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212694

21:00— Alana Marino Hernandez, 22, of Huntington Beach, CA, was arrested on the 2100 block of Country View Ln. and released by a peace office for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212699

21:28— Nicholas Alexander Alcus, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 18th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212700

October 17, 2021

00:40— Oren Jonathan Rosenfeld, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 212701

12:44— Michael Alan Romanow, 33, of Salinas, CA, was arrested for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212704

Atascadero Police Department

October 11, 2021

11:30— Julie Kay Thompson, 58, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212617

12:02— Brianna Mae Thomas, 25, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212618

14:17— Travis Thomas King, 36, of Atascadero was booked for DUI DRUG [23152(F)], CRUELTY TO CHILD WITH POSSIBLE INJURY OR DEATH [273A(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060]; Case no. 212620

October 12, 2021

00:54— Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC METAL KNUCKLES [21810]; Case no. 212625

October 13, 2021

17:33— Brain Webster Tavitian, 46, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200499

18:22— Ia Xiong, 43, of Stockton, CA, was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212648

October 15, 2021

08:48— Jared James Adams, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212656

12:43— Angel Garcia, 30, of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 212659

13:15— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211699

20:27— Jordan Ray France, 33, transient was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 212663

October 16, 2021

00:06— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202163

23:14— Lauriano Hernandezmendoza, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on NB HWY 101 and San Anselmo Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)];Case no. 212671

