Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 10, 2022

02:16— Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, CA, was on-view arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223156

19:39— Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on HWY 101 North for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223161

20:55— Eddie Lee Murillo, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Park St. and 30th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223163

23:20— Raymond George Bullus, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of Mesa Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223164

October 11, 2022

23:42— Julie Alexandria Berban, was on-view arrested on the corner of Mesa Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 223164

01:10— Aaron Mathew Sorrentino, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 840 block of Rolling Hill Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223166

01:25— Edward Glenn III Hash, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223167

04:06— Gina Marie Miner, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Pine St. and 7th St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223168

12:17— Nichole Le Anne Lumbattis, transient, was summoned/cited on the 850 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223175

20:39— Marisol Espinozadelgado, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of Rachel Ln. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223183

October 13, 2022

02:20— Severiano Ortegamoreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 18th St. for RIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223198

October 14, 2022

03:11— Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223206

19:06— Jacobo Omero Valdesmunoz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223212

October 15, 2022

01:02— Antonio Ramonvitervo, of Madera, CA, was summoned/cited on the corner of Spring St. and 30th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223216

02:23— Eric Anthony Surber, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223218

13:22— Phillip Paul Portillo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union Rd. and Walnut Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223222

19:21— Jordon Dominique Dooley, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for Petty Theft [484(A)PC]; Case no. 223225

23:59— Armani Sebastian Carvajal, of Brookedale, CA, was taken into custody on the 3100 block of Park St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 223229

October 16, 2022

19:37— Abraham Edward Jordan, transient, was on-view arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Park St. for Vandalism [594(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 223239

22:06— Luis Enrique Lopez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of SB HWY 101 and Pine St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223240

22:54— Taylor Anne Bork, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223241

Atascadero Police Department

October 10, 2022

08:52— Albert Deonte Allen, 20, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of Del Rio Rd. and booked for BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459]; Case no. 222585

12:31— Valerie A Dunham, 61, of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222587

20:14— Zackery Peter Nixon, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 800 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 222592

October 12, 2022

00:17— Eric Castro, 23, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222602

15:55— Leon Joseph Daniels, 64, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 222607

20:22— Pablo Chavezcontreras, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Rafael Rd. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222611

October 13, 2022

04:09— Jennifer Marie Hornlein, 48, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Anselmo Rd. and booked for POSSESS STOLEN VEHICLE/VESSEL/ETC [496D(A)]; Case no. 222613

14:51— Shannon Clayton Buie, 52, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222618

19:07— Owen Martin Kelly, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Palomar Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222622

October 14, 2022

04:37— Ryan Joseph Silvas, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 5600 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER:DOMESTIC VIOLENCE:W/PRIOR [166(C)(4)], ADW WITH FORCE:POSSIBLE GBI [245(A)(4)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)], DAMAGE/DESTROY ANY WIRELESS COMMUNICATION DEVICE [591.5]; Case no. 222625

14:19— Andres Rodriguez, 43, transient, was arrested on the 5000 block of Traffic Way and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222623

October 15, 2022

10:14— Anthony David Leland Cagnina, 27, transient, was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222634

October 16, 2022

12:27— Arthur Michael Gentry, 40, of Atascadero was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222645

