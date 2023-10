Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 09, 2023

03:47 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Niblick Bridge for CREDIT CARD FRAUD [484(A)PC], Case no. 231359

00:54 — Jayden Quigley, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 24th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233291

02:06 — Gary Desola, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Pine St and 11th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233292

03:47 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the Niblick Bridge for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233293

20:56 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 30th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233295

October 10, 2023

12:42 — Rosa Loera, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233300

13:00 — Roger Hunt, of Oregon was on view arrest on the 200 block of San Ysabel Ave for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233301

19:56 — Alejandro Palaciobaribay, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233309

20:19 — Edith Guzmanmendoza, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 100 block of Gateway Center for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233310

October 11, 2023

10:11 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Niblick and South River Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233313

16:50 — Jesse Torres, of Paso Robles was arrested for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 233316

21:49 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233317

23:10 — Jaycob Holman, of Los Altos was on view arrested on the corner of 4th St and Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233318

October 12, 2023

13:42 — Corbin Jones, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 232350

02:46 — Sage Penner, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Commerce Way for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233319

11:15 — Luis Lopezvasquez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233322

00:00 — Javier Riverafrancisco, of Santa Maria was arrested. Case no. 233321

14:22 — Autumn Decena, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233326

15:23 — Jon Jones, of Paso Robles was arrested for OSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 232350

21:47 — Angel Geronimo, of California was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233330

19:24 — Jerry Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233329

19:14 — Gerardo Delapaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233328

October 13, 2023

12:18 — Mary Buck, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233334

11:56 — Robert Campos, of Stockton was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 233334

13:03 — Rigoberto Ramosrodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Stoney Creek for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233335

15:47 — Trissa Blackburn, of Fresno was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 233338

15:10 — Dalton Cross, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 233338

October 14, 2023

02:20 — Marco Martinezpacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233340

02:48 — Johan Ojeda, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233341

10:25 — Jeffrey Brown, of Hanford was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233342

10:25 — Jorge Ortiz, of Avenal was on view arrested on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233342

October 15, 2023

23:47 — Edgar Rios, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233355

03:26 — Leonides Vazquezvazquez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 700 block of 28th St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233356

05:38 — Isaac Tabarez, was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233358

15:35 — David Smeaton, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233360

20:50 — Roberto Contreras, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union and Montibello Oaks for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233362

Atascadero Police Department

October 08, 2023

05:37 — Kekino Lau, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232060

15:09 — Jonathan Willis, was arrested on the Del Rio Rd and Obispo Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232062

October 09, 2023

23:56 — Cameron Waller, was arrested on the Santa Rosa Offramp for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232069

October 11, 2023

08:49 — Ira Brown, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232073

9:37 — David McGraw, was arrested on the 9200 block of El Bordo Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232070

18:15 — AUSTIN LYLE COOK Austin Cook, was arrested on the US 101 N and Traffic Way for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232076

October 12, 2023

04:09 — Anthony Viveros, was arrested on the 1100 block of Galeria Cir for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 232077

10:46 — David Leblanc, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for FELON POSSESS/BUY/USE STUN GUN M [PC 22610(A)], Case no. 232080

October 13, 2023

11:01 — Chris Patterson, was arrested Santa Ysabel Ave and Morro Rd for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 232090

13:38 — Chris Patterson, was arrested on El Camino Real and Morro Rd for CREDIT CARD FRAUD [484(A)PC], Case no. 231293

