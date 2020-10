Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 05, 2020

22:01— Alain Michael Pompey of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202276

October 06, 2020

04:48— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202280

08:57— Harold Louis Barry of Paso Robles was released to another agency for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 202281

15:55— Gene Louis Krallman of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 20-2286

17:54— Josiah Timothy Sims of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202287

October 08, 2020

09:20— Nacowa Marie Penner of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202296

09:42— Anthony Boxell of Paso Robles was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202296

October 09, 2020

04:47— Dylan Michael Underwood of Bakersfield was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202303

16:50— Derek Curtiss Frica of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202309

19:05— Nicole Kay Missamore, transient, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION PILLS [11375(B)(2)H&S]; Case no. 202310

October 10, 2020

06:12— Joshua Taylor Wilsonmurry of Paso Robles was released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]

October 11, 2020

01:30— Alejandro Palaciogaribay of San Miguel was released to another agency for MINOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [23140(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVER/OWN ALLOW PASS TO VIOLATE 25850(A)PC [26100(A)PC]; Case no. 202326

02:37— Gerardo Jesus Castro of Templeton was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 202326

Atascadero Police Department

October 05, 2020

03:31— Nicolas Cirilo Cuevas of Visalia was cited for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR]; Case no. 202367

05:02— Jesse Ray Easterday, transient, was cited for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 202368

23:35— Daniel Robert Weagle was booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC]; Case no. 202379

October 06, 2020

01:06— Josiah Timothy Sims of Paso Robles was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202380

08:30— Gary McIlraith Tyerman of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC]; Case no. 202383

09:14— Debra Kay Endeman, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202385

09:14— Brian Scott David of Atascadero was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202385

11:01— Vickie Lynn Valdivia of Atascadero was booked for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202387

22:06— Danielle Nicole Santiago of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202392

22:16— Joseph Nealanthony Donovan of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], TRANSFER/POSS FIREARM W/SERIAL NUMBERS ALT/REM [23900PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC]; Case no. 202392

22:18— Marino NMV Aguilero of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], TRANSPORT/SELL NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11352(A)HS], TRANSPORT/SELL CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379(A)HS]; Case no. 202392

October 07, 2020

12:52— Ryan Richard Musgrave, transient, was booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202397

October 08, 2020

14:07— Erin Elayne Redman Givon, transient, was booked for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202405

16:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, transient, was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202407

October 10, 2020

03:15— Anthony A Arceneaux of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202413

