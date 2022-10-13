Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 02, 2022

01:14— Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223047

01:48— Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Coral Creek Ave. for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223048

17:45— Patricia Ann Gilbertson, transient, was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223054

23:39— Mario Pascacioreyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Park St. and 28th St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223058

03:41— Gonzalo Ponce, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223049

October 03, 2022

09:57— Andrea Michelle Kern, transient, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Railroad St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223059

October 04, 2022

01:14— Carlos Perez Barriga, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223065

02:40— Jesse Wayne Wall, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of S River Rd. and Navajo Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC]; Case No. 223066

13:55— Andrea Michelle Kern, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223070

15:53— Andrew Perez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 16th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223071

09:05— Ashley Denise Pearce, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223067

09:02— Robert David II Kortje, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Spring St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223067

17:40— Justin Reed Billips, of Paso Robles was Summoned/Cited in Downtown City Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223075

22:48— Oscar Castanedagonzalez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223077

22:31— Tanis Gonzalespadilla, of San Miguel was on-view arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 223077

October 05, 2022

03:07— Christopher Michael Heinlein, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Carry St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 223078

09:41— Andrea Michelle Kern, transient, was on-view arrested on the 820 block of Spring St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223079

22:10— Jeremiah Bennett, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223092

October 06, 2022

21:01— Mika Boone Clendenin, of Cambria was taken into custody at the Chevron for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223107

21:19— Laura Ann Cummins, of Granada Hills, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223108

15:51— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Spring St. for Vandalism [594(A)(1)], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 223099

14:19— Trissa Bebe Blackburn, of Los Osos was taken into custody on the 200 block of Alexa Ct. for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223103

October 07, 2022

22:54— Anthony Jack Jr Melton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 223121

October 08, 2022

23:44— Jesse James Russell, of Shandon was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223122

8:31— Austin Lyle Cook, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 600 block of Vine St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223130

11:30— Adrian David Rubalcava, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223132

16:59— Gus L Skoumbis, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223129

14:28— Matthew Jason Mack, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 800 block of Pine St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223135

21:08— Timothy James Forstad, of Excelsior, MN, was on-view arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 13th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223139

22:59— Kody Cotta Santos, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 223142

22:50— Cesar Javier Leonjimenez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Quarterhorse Ln. for ENGAGING IN A SPEED CONTEST [23109(A)VC]; Case no. 223140

22:50— Christopher William Spale, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Rambouillet Rd. and Moody Ct. for ENGAGING IN A SPEED CONTEST [23109(A)VC]; Case no. 223141

October 09, 2022

23:54— Ricardo Vazquezortiz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223144

00:12— Cesar Antonio Jr Cerda, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223148

10:41— Christina Marie Clark, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 700 block of Spring St. for VIOLATION OF A CRIMINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223149

15:16— Kendra Suzanne Perry, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223152

02:32— Esperanza De La Concepcion Perezsilva, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Silver Oak Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223147

17:33— Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Pine St. for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223153

17:33— John Carlos Jr Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Pine St. for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223153

17:33— Virginia Rey Lyon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Pine St. for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223153

Atascadero Police Department

October 03, 2022

12:50— Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222535

17:30— Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222539

October 04, 2022

13:55— William Phelps Hemler, 61, of San Luis Obispo was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222545

21:15— Wilfredo Gutierrez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222550

October 05, 2022

00:33— Heriberto Salazarperez, 30, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of Entrada Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222552

00:33— Heriberto Salazarperez, 30, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of Entrada Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222551

02:55— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and SB HWY 101 and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222553

22:50— Sandra Mercedes Anderson, 62, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222559

October 07, 2022

00:12— Osiros J Crawford, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of Mountain View Dr. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222567

00:12— Osiros J Crawford, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of Mountain View Dr. and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222568

October 08, 2022

20:57— Adela Lozano Clayton, 67, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11200 block of Viejo Camino and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222578

October 09, 2022

03:02— Michael Reye Mendibles, 40, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222579

03:31— Robert Louis Forsman, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222580

08:09— Leslie Servinromero, 27, transient was arrested on the 5600 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222581

08:09— Leslie Servinromero, 27, transient, was arrested on the 5600 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222582

