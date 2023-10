Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 02, 2023

00:59 — Angelo Labarbera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of S Vine St for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 233216

18:59 — Peter Ritterbush, of Grover Beach was on view arrest on the corner of 21st and Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233226

22:00 — Troy Massey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 13th St Railroad Tracks for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233227

00:00 — Indria Ochoa, of Paso Robles was arrested on Niblick and Creston Rd for NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 233221

October 03, 2023

19:07 — Christopher Molloy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232100

19:07 — Christopher Molloy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 232126

23:58 — Jessica Gomezrivas, of Los Angeles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Alexa Court for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 233228

00:35 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233228

15:01 — Kenneth Reece, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Golden Hill Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 233232

19:07 — Christopher Molloy, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 400 block of Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233233

20:41 — Ana Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BURGLARY [459PC], EMBEZZLEMENT [503 PC], Case no. 233002

October 04, 2023

16:27 — Mathew Grant, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for INVASION OF PRIVACY [647(J)(2)PC], Case no. 233242

15:39 — Dena Floris, of Arizona was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for BURGLARY [459PC], GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233241

15:39 — Sara Flores, of Arizona was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for BURGLARY [459PC], GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233241

22:37 — Brian Twyman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th and Vine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233243

22:37 — Daniel Furtado, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 4th and Vine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233243

10:32 — Nathaniel Singleton, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of HWY 101 and Rd 46 E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233236

October 05, 2023

01:56 — Yessenia Orozco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233245

08:08 — Guadalupe Rodriguezgil, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233247

15:32 — Hector Morengarcia, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 3100 block of Railroad St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233251

23:16 — Serafin Gallardomendoza, of Paso Robles was on view arrested on the corner of Alamo Creek Terrace and Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233253

October 06, 2023

04:01 — James Mossembekker, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233255

04:08 — Gary Desola, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233256

05:35 — Miguel Ortizortega, of San Miguel was summoned/cited on the corner of 17th St and Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233257

20:42 — Jason Neighbors, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Pine St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233267

22:45 — Raymond Glove, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233271

22:48 — Basilio Pachecoanaclito, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Stoney Creek for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233269

October 07, 2023

00:41 — Carolyn McMickle, of Templeton was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233272

10:05 — Jon Birks, of California was on view arrest on the corner of Buena Vista Rd and Rd 46 E for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233274

14:58 — Alex Sanchez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1700 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233275

22:21 — Kenneth Reece, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1500 block of Golden Hill Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 233277

October 08, 2023

23:38 — Hector Morenogarcia, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 7300 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233278

02:46 — Isabel Aguilar, of Salinas was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233281

12:20 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233285

14:51 — Gaudencio Lopezortega, of King City was on view arrest on the 500 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233286

00:13 — Frederick Escalera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233280

Atascadero Police Department

October 02, 2023

20:18 — Alan Hernandez, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232019

October 03, 2023

05:15 — Alanson Tice, was arrested on the 8900 block of Ortega Rd for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 232020

05:41 — Michael Mendibles, was arrested on the 101 NB and Morro Rd for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 232021

October 04, 2023

10:13 — Ricci Schneider, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232029

23:19 — Thunderhawk Gutierrez, was arrested on the 7100 block of Santa Ysabel Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232035

October 05, 2023

09:49 — Erik Johnston, was arrested on Capistrano Ave and Ensenada Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232037

October 06, 2023

08:48 — Carlos Cervantes, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real. Case no. 232041

