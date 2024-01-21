Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 15, 2024

00:31 — Juan Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of 19th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240131

12:10 — Stormy Miller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 7100 block of Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 240134

12:38 — Robert Dantonio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Ramada Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240135

22:38 — Candi Grom, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Niblick Rd for TRESPASS [60(T)(1)2PC], Case no. 240138

January 16, 2024

00:43 — Catarino Lorenzopacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 240139

00:08 — Anakarina Santiagohernandez, of Oceano was on view arrest on Riverside and 21st St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240139

13:52 — Steven Bartheauer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 7th St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 240142

19:16 — Eric Zollo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 7th St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 240149

23:48 — Frederick Mack, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 46 E and Goldenhill Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240150

00:00 — Scott Shockley, of Creston was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240141

January 17, 2024

10:23 — David Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of San Carlos Dr for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 240155

11:09 — Troy Massey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240156

08:39 — Gina Miner, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240152

13:53 — Mariomarcelino Andersonhumo, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Creston Rd and Beechwood Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240157

20:21 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Myrtle Wood Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240161

23:03 — Jose Murillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Niblick and Rosemary for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240162

January 18, 2024

02:18 — Shelby Blank, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3400 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 240165

07:24 — Matthew Mack, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 1st and Vine for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240166

09:54 — Cheyenne Stanley, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 24th ST for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240168

13:58 — Michael Harris, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240172

13:42 — Marcus Bolton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240171

13:15 — Gilberto Arevaloibarra, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Riverside Dr and 13th St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 240170

16:17 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Creston Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240174

22:16 — Javier Gamez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside and 24th St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240176

16:17 — Rocky Rowland, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 400 block of Creston Rd for FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A FELONY CRIME [1320(B)PC], Case no. 240174

January 19, 2024

00:11 — Gabriel Urueta, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring St for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240178

00:46 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of 24th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240179

10:00 — Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240181

11:38 — Chelsea Burch, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240182

22:11 — Yesenia Ruizpacheco, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240189

23:11 — Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240190

January 20, 2024

19:57 — Bradi Vogl, of Stockton was on view arrest at the King City Police Department for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 240008

19:57 — Sara Schumann, of Stockton was on view arrest on the 50000 block of Jolon Rd for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 240008

00:29 — Alvin Oneal, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Park St. Case no. 240191

00:38 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 34th St and Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240193

01:52 — Nicholas Perez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240194

02:59 — Lucas Sprouse, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 240195

07:49 — Fidel Solanovitervo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 38th St for ASSAULT WITH ATTEMPT TO COMMIT RAPE [220(B)PC], Case no. 240198

11:52 — Allison Trammel, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240199

17:03 — Edward Iglesias, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 240201

18:30 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 240202

00:25 — Jennifer Collver, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240191

03:50 — Hector Geronimogarcia, of Freedom was summoned/cited on the 1300 block of 24th St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 240196

January 21, 2024

15:04 — Edgar Rios, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240210

16:03 — Venustiano Ortegabautista, of Paso Roble was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240212

Atascadero Police Department

January 15, 2024

20:46 — Thunderhawk Gutierrez, was arrested on the 6900 block of Valle Ave for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 240075 / 232032

January 17, 2024

00:40 — Michael Stepnoski, was arrested on the 9100 block of Seville Ln for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 240082

13:17 — Daniel Boyd, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real for SEND/SELL/ETC OBSCENE MATTER DEPICTING MINOR [311.1(A)], Case no. 222887

January 18, 2024

14:05 — Kekino Lau, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave for WARRANT, Case no. 240089

January 19, 2024

15:12 — Clayton Niznik, was arrested on the 8500 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240096

