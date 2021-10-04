Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 27, 2021

00:04— Oscar Romero, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of San Augustine Dr. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], RECEIVE OR CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY [496PC], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2507

14:31— Danielle Delana Danekas, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-2513

23:47— Reginald Woodwardecavalante, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for BRANDISH FIREARM OTHER THAN SELF DEFENSE [417(A)(2)PC], STALKING [646.9(A)PC]; Case no. 212517

September 28, 2021

11:06— Richard Edward Bailey, 37, of Lompoc was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for CARRYING DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 212522

September 29, 2021

00:12— Nathan Dean Williams, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 212530

00:00— Kelly Anthony Knecht, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2530

09:01— Scott Terry Pressley, 50, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1700 block of Vine St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2533

09:08— Osvaldo Denavaespinosa, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2533

13:56— Omar Osama Shallan, 21, of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested on the 540 block of Spring St. and booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 212537

21:44— Carlos Eduardo Palaciosguardado, 34, of San Miguel was arrested on NB 101 and Monterey Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212540

October 02, 2021

04:30— Christian Lee Schnabel, 29, of Lompoc was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 212556

October 03, 2021

02:45— Lorenzo Armando Rodriguezgonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 8th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC]; Case no. 212564

02:55— Jorge Reyes Nunez, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Tanner Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212565

15:32— Abraham Avilaalvarez, 34, of San Simeon was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 212573

Atascadero Police Department

September 27, 2021

13:50— Jacob William Lorton, 29, of Atascadero was cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 201499

13:50— Cerena Danelle Rooker, 34, of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212493

13:50— Jacob William Lorton, 29, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212509

20:45— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Rd. and Traffic Way and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 212504

20:45— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Rd. and Traffic Way and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201760

20:45— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Rd. and Traffic Way and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210879

20:45— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Rd. and Traffic Way and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202477

20:45— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Rd. and Traffic Way and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 191968

September 28, 2021

21:42— Colleen Whitteker, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Ardilla Rd. and Traffic Way and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)]; Case no. 212521

22:25— Gabriel Luis Ortiz, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on 101 SB and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 212522

September 29, 2021

14:20— Matthew Jacob Taylor, 28, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 212530

18:13— Richard John Begin, 69, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212533

October 02, 2021

15:38— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210477

15:38— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202528

15:38— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212544

15:38— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202526

15:38— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202450

18:35— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 212545

October 03, 2021

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201245

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201883

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212550

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 192966

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201230

08:24— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210039

22:40— Augustine Jesus Holguin, 42, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 6900 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 212552

