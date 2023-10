Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 25, 2023

00:23 — Zerafin Martinezpacheco, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 101 NB Spring St on ramp for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233125

04:55 — Donald Home, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on 16th St and Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233127

15:19 — Rachel Neill, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233136

21:13 — Gerardo Gonzalezlopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233138

13:14 — Oscar Lopezmartinez, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA [11357(a)(2)HS], Case no. 233135

00:25 — Angel Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of the Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233126

September 26, 2023

02:05 — Ashley Pearce, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the Riverbed off 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233142

01:48 — Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the Riverbed off 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233142

00:00 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 300 block of Spring St for PRMC 7.16.440, Case no. 233141

11:10 — Benjamin Alvarezquintero, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 800 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA [11357(a)(2)HS], Case no. 233143

12:47 — Jarell Manaayagbalog, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233144

September 27, 2023

00:56 — Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 100 block of Niblick Rd and River Walk for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233150

02:30 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 18th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233151

09:27 — Brittany Stanton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd and Corral Creek for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 233153

12:24 — Jeni Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233157

15:55 — Alexander Friend, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Golden Hill Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233159

18:50 — Anthony Tallerino, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody on the 900 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 233161

20:07 — Virginia Brown, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Dorothy St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 233162

21:59 — Alexis Vegadelarosa, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Sherwood and Via Ramona for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233164

September 28, 2023

01:37 — Robert Dantonio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Ramada Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 233167

17:45 — Brianna Johnson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233178

06:07 — Sebastian Ramirezcampoverde, was summoned/cited on the corner of Fairview Ln and 24th ST for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 233168

19:28 —Chelsea Burch, of Templeton was on view arrest at the City Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 233180

21:20 — Fernando Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Pacific Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 233165

20:34 — Ruby Loftis, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for EMBEZZLEMENT [503 PC], Case no. 233182

23:35 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Spring St for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], BURGLARY [459PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 233183

September 29, 2023

09:42 — Marcelino Martinez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 233166

01:50 — Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Spring St for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 233184

03:09 — Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Spring St for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 233185

11:43 — Madison McCullough, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233187

12:03 — Joshua King, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233187

15:03 — Peter Ritterbush, was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233189

17:19 — Eri Espinozaaguilar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Rd for POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 233191

17:55 — Joshua Delatorre, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Appaloosa Dr for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 233192

September 30, 2023

00:23 — Owen Grandoli, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Inverness Dr for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 233195

00:00 — Rachel Williams, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 233201

19:12 — Edward Acuna, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 233204

02:30 — Cesar Prado, of San Miguel was on view arrest on 101 SR at SR 46 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233196

20:07 — Gene Chapman, of Los Angeles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233205

20:50 — William Martinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233206

October 01, 2023

02:10 — Alejo Nerigalindo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 233208

02:32 — Neelee Lujan, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 233209

07:06 — Lisa Furr, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 233210

19:40 — Miguel Rodriguezgarcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 233212

20:35 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was arrested for TRESPASS [602PC], Case no. 233213

20:45 — William Longfellow, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 233214

Atascadero Police Department

September 25, 2023

09:08 — Christopher Fields, was arrested on Santa Rosa Rd for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231960

September 27, 2023

08:44 — Gabriel Netz, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231979

20:57 — Nathan Winzenried, was arrested on El Camino Real and San Ramon NB On Ramp for WARRANT, Case no. 231983

September 28, 2023

10:55 — Henry Esparza, was arrested on the 7400 block of Morro Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231985

September 29, 2023

01:29 — Travis Snider, was arrested on the 8400 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT, Case no. 231989

10:00 — Jeffery Smith, was arrested was arrested on Buena Ave and Hidalgo Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231990

13:42 — Amber Skaggs, was arrested on the 4500 block of Manzanita Ave for CAUSE INJ ELDER/DEP ADULT M [368(B)1], Case no. 231993

13:46 — Kekino Lau, was arrested on the 7500 block of Sombrilla Ave for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231992

17:35 — Harry Williams Jr., was arrested was arrested on El Camino Real and Traffic Way for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231994

September 30, 2023

22:51 — Steven Ellison, was arrested on the 7800 block of Portola Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232007

