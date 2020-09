Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 21, 2020

12:45— Kenneth Gregory Wilder II of Paso Robles was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 202131

12:45— Jennifer Dennine Wilder of Paso Robles was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 202131

17:26— Mark Anthony Grady of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC]; Case no. 202134

September 22, 2020

20:15— Nicole Suzanne Thiolet of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 202143

21:53— Fernando Ramireztorrez of Paso Robles was booked and released for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 202144

September 23, 2020

16:45— Rafael Anguiano Aguilar of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…… [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 202147

14:06— Cherish Renee Celestine of Atascadero was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202147

19:07— Elizabeth Margaret Wiesner of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2149

September 24, 2020

03:29— James Kurtis Currie of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202151

04:07— Marino Aguilero, transient, was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2152

04:17— Danielle Nicole Santiago of Templeton was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2152

09:07— Christopher Patrick Meloon of Atascadero was booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)PC]; Case no. 202154

09:34— Austin Michael Snowden of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2155

September 25, 2020

01:22— Marco Martinez of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202165

02:40— Peter Charles Ingraham of Paso Robles was booked and released for TRESPASSING [602PC]; Case no. 202166

07:48— Austin Michael Snowden of Paso Robles was released to another agency for PC [664/215], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]

September 26, 2020

10:29— Harold Louis Barry of Paso Robles was released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 20-2175

14:00— Leon Michael McCauley, transient, was booked and released for BATTERY POLICE OFFICER/OTHER EMERGENCY [243(B)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…… [148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]

16:02— Shane Reed Parker of Paso Robles was released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202183

20:24— James Michael Primm of Salinas was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202185

September 27, 2020

03:44— Susan Ruth Smith of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202187

04:05— William Arthur Ike of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], NO PERSON CONVICTED OF A FELONY OR ASSAULT MAY PURCHASE OR USE STUN GUN [22610(A)PC], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE PASSENGER OR DRIVER AREA OF VEHICLE IN PUBLIC [21510(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [4060B&P]; Case no. 202189

03:32— Kimberly Nicole Charos of Los Angeles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202188

11:22— Peter Charles Ingraham of Paso Robles was released to a third party for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 20-2190

23:14— Kayla Kristine Bradbury of Citrus Heights was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202196

Atascadero Police Department

September 21, 2020

08:45— Michael Paul Higuera of Santa Margarita was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202230

14:27— Seth Warren Abate of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202236

September 22, 2020

14:56— Kimberly Jo McClung of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], MANDATORY SEAT BELTS [27315(D)(1)VC]; Case no. 202243

20:24— John Wilson of Lakewood was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202250

September 23, 2020

11:32— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS]; Case no. 202254

11:51— Brandon Scott Welch, transient, was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202255

17:34— Gabriel Valanty Netz of Atascadero was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202258

September 24, 2020

01:13— Michael Robert Shepard, transient, was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], FALSE PERSONATION OF ANOTHER [529(A)(3)PC], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202259

12:48— Matthew Jason Mack of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202263

15:50— Francis Pinocchio of Paso Robles was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202264

September 25, 2020

03:53— Rachel Ashleen Vogt of Atascadero was booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON FIANCE/DATING RELATIONSHIP: CURR [273.5(A)(3)PC]; Case no. 202267

11:45— Trevor William Simmons, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202269

15:13— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson of Templeton was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202270

15:55— Alex Alejandro Lopez of Paso Robles was booked for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC]; Case no. 202271

September 26, 2020

03:23— David Lynn Honzell, transient, NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202279

12:04— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202281

September 27, 2020

01:25— Debra Kay Endeman, transient, was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202287

01:25— Brian Scott Davin of Atascadero was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202287

