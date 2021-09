Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 20, 2021

04:13— Jesus Rodriguez, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC, DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 212447

September 21, 2021

00:30— Rutilio Ortegarojas, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Dorothy St. and Melody St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212458

00:53— Samantha Josephina Davidson, 43, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212459

15:28— Dylan Edward Koepp, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212466

September 22, 2021

14:57— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Park St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2475

19:40— Raul Cueva Martinez, 24, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212476

September 23, 2021

19:51— William Edward Clemons, 40, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of N River Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 212483

September 24, 2021

01:45— Adan Vazquezagustin, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 3rd St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 193205

23:15— Jared John Vasconcellos, 39, of Tulare, CA, was arrested on the 120 block of N Vine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212493

September 25, 2021

04:09— Francisco Santiagoaparicio, 47, of Salinas, CA, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212495

22:56— Pedro Josue Osuna, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212498

September 26, 2021

06:06— Jayden Anthony Domingo, 22, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Oak St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-2500

12:05— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212502

15:39— Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested in San Miguel and released to another agency for MURDER ATTEMPT [664/187PC], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 21-2503

Atascadero Police Department

September 20, 2021

08:41— Jorge Castaneda, 26, of Paso Robles was booked for VEHICLE MANSLAUGHTER W/GROSS NEGLIGENCE [192(C)(1)], HIT AND RUN RESULTING IN INJURY [2000(B)(1)]; Case no. 212429

September 21, 2021

01:20— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 210095

01:20— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 202165

01:24— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 202089

01:30— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 210228

01:36— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 212440

12:51— Virginia Dorothy Geftakys, 49, of Templeton was arrested on Sycamore Rd. and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 212438

13:15— Darren Cody Edmunson, 28, of Gypsum, OH, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 212443

September 23, 2021

00:00— Kevin Guevaramayo, 25, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 9200 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], VIOLATE COURT ORDER TO PREVENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE W/PR [273.6(D)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 212468

07:48— Austin Lyle Cook, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5000 block of Traffic Way and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 212457

07:48— Austin Lyle Cook, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5000 block of Traffic Way and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212456

07:48— Austin Lyle Cook, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5000 block of Traffic Way and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210995

September 25, 2021

18:49— Seth Alin Wing, 39, transient, was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Olmeda Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212484

