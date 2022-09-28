Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 19, 2022

04:45— Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220481

09:18— James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2862

20:31— Christian Luke Olivo, 19, of Shafter, CA, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222870

21:08— Stephanie Lorraine Saenz, 37, of Shafter, CA, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222870

September 20, 2022

08:34— Paula Gayle Hall, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222875

09:08— Osiris Julia Aguirre, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2876

12:20— Primo Baggiolini, 81, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222881

16:31— Cheyenne Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2884

16:16— Steven Allan Copass, 66, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Arciero Ct. and Mesa Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222883

16:00— Selena Blanchard, 30, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Airport Rd. and RTE 46E and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2840

September 21, 2022

03:36— John Wilson, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2888

03:33— Heath Harley Beckett, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2888

11:26— Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222895

19:03— David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 222901

20:25— Ronald Vincent Shobey, 63, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220152

20:59— Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222902

23:00— Charles Dean Kalin, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222903

September 22, 2022

23:50— Zachary Taylor Gray, 27, of Cathedral, CA, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Navajo Ave. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222904’

02:25— Berenis Martinez Martinez, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and S. River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222905

04:17— Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested at Planet Fitness and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2907

10:13— Jeremy Anton Mcknelly, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 162291

16:38— Zackary Lance Marquez, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Hogan Pl. and released to another agency for POSSESSION DEPICTING SEX CONDUCT OF CHILD [311.11(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0573

16:40— Mark Wayne Greer, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and S River Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222912

19:35— Forrest Joseph Wright, 25, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222916

19:35— Joel Robledo Santana, 32, of Santa Ana, CA, was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and 24th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222915

20:00— Troy Austin Massey, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222918

22:30— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222920

23:27— Joshua Corey King, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221916

September 23, 2022

00:45— Lindsey Marie Miller, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]

03:39— Shawn Cole Davis, 44, of Shandon was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 222922

20:50— Horacio Alberto Gomezhernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222927

22:10— Cody Lee Locke, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on 101S and Ramada Exit and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222928

23:35— Rene Ramonmartinez, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on SR46E and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 222929

September 24, 2022

15:31— Juan Antonio Alvarezmorales, 36, of Nipomo was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2934

18:54— Rogelio Primomartinez, 19, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Ferro Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2937

19:58— Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Park St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 222938

22:58— Thomas Martinez, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Railroad St. and 12th St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC]; Case no. 222940

September 25, 2022

01:55— Raul Leonardogalvez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 720 block of 23rd St. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC]; Case no. 222941

02:30— Steven James Missamore, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222942

02:30— Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S],POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222942

08:15— Christian Garcia, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2943

10:48— Nicholas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2944

13:33— Ramon Sandovalfarias, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213322

17:57— Joseph Hyrum Smaglik, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2945

21:08— Frank Paul Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222947

21:39— Shane Allen Yorkbulgin, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on CA-46 and 24th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222949

22:30— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210693

Atascadero Police Department

September 19, 2022

21:54— Bradley John Meredith, 39, of Atascadero was cited for WARRANT: FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222414

September 21, 2022

18:36— Mario Cabrerasalazar, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of San Benito Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222429

22:30— Brandon James Holder, 30, of Templeton was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 222438

September 22, 2022

07:30— Sedona Christopher Rodriguez, 21, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS/ETC OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)], POSSESS/ETC OVER 600 OBSCENE IMAGES/ETC: MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(C)(1)]; Case no. 221130

10:29— Gary John Desola, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 222441

September 23, 2022

13:40— Matthew Jason Mack, 35, of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222445

20:19— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222456

September 24, 2022

21:54— Breana Marie Blanc, 31, was arrested on the 8800 block of Palomar Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222462

23:55— Toby Curtis Phipps, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222464

