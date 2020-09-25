Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 15, 2020

20:57— Miguel Angel Barraza of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202088

21:33— Alberto Ramirez Merino of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 202087

September 16, 2020

00:00— Sean Casey Colwell, transient, was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 202089

12:48— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202090

12:51— Stephanie Joy Dukes of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2090

12:57— Jacob Joseph Hamby of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2090

13:15— Richard Allen Noriega Bales of Los Osos was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 202090

13:27— David Raymond Merino of Arroyo Grande was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202090

13:50— Robert Vaiz Montijo of Morro Bay was released to a third party for FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 20-2090

14:02— Dax Decordova Ramos of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202090

September 17, 2020

00:46— Jacob Connor Rossino of Arroyo Grande was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2095

14:27— Nicole Cherylyn Clark of Templeton was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION PILLS [11375(B)(2)H&S]; Case no. 20-2099

15:25— Sean Casey Colwell, transient, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2101

16:51— Michael Brandon Reyes, transient, was released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202103

September 19, 2020

21:06— Gustavo Tempzen of Bakersfield was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202119

23:47— Steven Wayne Thomas of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202121

September 20, 2020

11:58— Joseph Hyrum Smaglik of San Luis Obispo was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 202123

